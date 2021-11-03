Even The Rock suffers in the gym on leg day

WWE legend The Rock also suffers in the gym on leg day. One of the biggest stars in the sports entertainment industry has confessed that he has a difficult day at the gym when he has to get his lower body in shape. The day of doing legs is very hated by many bodybuilders, since it is a very sacrificed work and does not generate as good results as the work in other muscle groups.

The Rock suffers leg day at the gym

Dwayne Johnson, better known as The Rock also suffers in the gym. Who today is the highest paid film actor in the United States has confessed on Instagram about what it costs him to work his leg in the gym:

Bull man comes out of the gym busted after a leg session again. I am very satisfied with my progress in the gym, although it is never enough. I’m always trying to adjust the party and give a new approach to workouts. It’s difficult, because I have a million things to do every day, but you have to make time. This is life, and I understand that you have to do everything possible to isolate yourself and stay focused on your projects and goals. Make your goals a healthy obsession and then apply a correct work strategy. Slowly but relentlessly, have a productive week.

