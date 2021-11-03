Enough to make you forget Chris Pratt – EzAnime.net

When you’re piloting a spaceship through explosive debris while A Flock of Seagulls explodes from your ship’s speakers, it’s hard not to smile. The same can be said for sliding on your knees underneath enemies who are suspended in the air, firing with dual plasma pistols as Rick Astley sings. Guardians of the Galaxy has one of the best licensed soundtracks since GTA: Vice City – 80s music just sounds different.

When the 2014 Marvel movie opened with Chris Pratt’s Star-Lord dance, kicking space rats and using them as a makeshift microphone, it was the perfect introduction to the wacky and relatively unknown world of the Guardians of the Galaxy. The Marvel Cinematic Universe has never taken itself too seriously, but this team of misfits felt positively unhinged compared to Iron Man and company. Sure, there are plenty of movies set in space, but none have a talking raccoon and a sentient tree (played by Vin Diesel).

The Guardians of the Galaxy game does not get its introduction so successfully. We still have a good understanding of Star-Lord’s character, but controlling him as a kid on Earth isn’t the same as kicking cosmic rodents with ’70s rock tunes, right? Still, when the credits rolled in for this long single-player adventure, I realized something: I prefer the Eidos-Montreal version of this universe.

Building on the back of two brilliant Deus Ex games, complex first-person RPGs where player choice is paramount, Guardians of the Galaxy is not what I was expecting next from the developer. It is a linear action game with shooting bits, walky bits, jumping bits, and talk bits. Of all those parts, there is only one that I would call exceptional: the talk. The characters are packed with personality, each having their own character arc, and they all grow throughout the story, which is appropriate when one of them is a tree (not played by Vin Diesel). You also feel like an integral part of that story, thanks to the regular dialogue options, allowing you to make decisions that can affect team dynamics or the outcome of certain missions.

Inspired by the conversation system of the independent game Oxenfree, the verbal exchanges here are fluid and dynamic. It’s rare for someone to ever shut up, which could easily be annoying, but it rarely is. When a fight drags on and people start repeating their lines, it may be a bit too much, but otherwise, it’s a pleasure to hear these misfits exchange jokes and jokes. Whenever you’re exploring or hanging out on your ship between missions, there’s a constant conversation between your squadmates and you can often step in. People talk to each other, argue, joke and interrupt, and you are free to do the same as Star-Lord, the only playable character in the group.

The history and relationships of the characters are also related to the mechanics, and the growth of the character unlocks certain combat skills as your squadmates overcome their personal demons. During exploration, the puzzles usually consist of having Groot make a bark bridge over an impassable space, asking Rocket to enter a crawl space, having Gamora cut some pipes, or asking Drax to knock down a wall. In the later chapters, your allies become more self-reliant and start doing things spontaneously, signifying their growing bond. The game is full of nice little details like this one. There is a clear intention behind most design decisions, each of which unites experience, an experience built around these core personalities.

Star-Lord himself is the furthest from his MCU iteration. While the other characters have visual identifiers that make them look like their cinematic counterparts: Groot is still a tree, Rocket is a raccoon, Drax is an airhead, and Gamora has green skin: Star-Lord is just a guy from Earth; a guy who doesn’t look like Chris Pratt. However, once you get past his surfer-like exterior, you’ll soon become familiar with this version of him, with his cheesy finger guns and a shit-eating grin. It’s cool in a silly way.

Drax, who has full pectoral jerk physics, by the way, is easily a standout, just as much as he is in the MCU. In the scene where you are piloting the ship while A Flock of Seagulls is playing, Gamora tells you to “hit it.” “Now is not the time for hand-to-hand combat,” Drax responds. “Watch your heads,” one of the Guardians yells as he moves through an access space. “That’s physically impossible,” Drax points out. If you go to his room on the ship, there is a book on sarcasm on his bed. He is doing his best.

If you head to Groot’s room, you’ll find varied flora from the planets you’ve visited, Rocket’s room is full of mechanical parts and gadgets, and Gamora’s is slick, clean, and has a sanctuary for her assassination implements. Star-Lord’s room, appropriately, is the only one with a mirror that is neither broken nor covered, because he hisses his own farts.

You can tell that this is the studio that created the dense and detailed center of Prague in Deus Ex: Mankind Divided, and not just because one of the first things you do is dial the numbers “0451” on a keyboard, a little nod to the immersive simulation. fans. Every place you visit is full of details, and these details delve deeper into the characters you meet and the places you visit. From the rain-slick, neon-lit streets of Knowhere to icy tundras, storm-ravaged expanses of giant mushrooms, and massive capital ships, there’s plenty of visual variety throughout the adventure. And it is precious everywhere.

There is also variety in the enemies you face, from gelatinous cubes to sensitive tentacle-legged eyeballs, you never forget that you are exploring an alien galaxy. It’s a lengthy game for a single-player action title, but it drags on for all the times you’re forced to stop and look at some oddity or environmental wonder, and it constantly encourages you through quiet moments between the action.

Unfortunately, the bits between all the gawking and the conversations aren’t that wonderful. Platforms feel imprecise and sometimes you find yourself stuck on stage. With the Star-Lord character intrinsically tied to his dual plasma pistols, that’s all you can play with. As a consequence, combat with weapons lacks real force. On top of that, the input is secondary to the animations, so the overall movement may appear slow, which doesn’t suit the fast pace of your battles. She can also slip into a rag doll state, causing her shaky body to interact with the landscape in strange ways at times. In a fight, I get hit from a ledge and my leg gets stuck on the edge, leaving me dangling there like a meaty piñata. In another, they walk me through a wall, where I stay until I load the old control.

Once you’ve detached yourself from whatever wall you’ve traversed, you can give orders to the other Guardians, asking them to focus on a single enemy with a big move, deal damage in the area or set traps, and interact with environmental hazards. . A radial menu appears to issue these commands, and time slows down, giving you time to think as thousands of projectiles hover over your head. You do this while sliding and jumping twice with your jet boots, shooting, punching, kicking, and using elemental powers the entire time.

The Star-Lord himself also has a variety of special abilities, found on a different radial menu than the other Guardians; for some reason this is tied to pressing and holding the left stick, which you also use to, you know, move the character. Sometimes you move, slide, push the stick in and press a button to fire a special, trying to time the reload of your weapons so they don’t overheat, while trying to look around with the right stick and fire. out of command to their guardians. It is like playing a game of Twister in a real tornado. As you get used to it, it never gets cool. Considering how intentional almost every other aspect of the game seems, maybe that’s a comment on Star-Lord’s clumsiness. It’s a lot to deal with.

Speaking of much, a later chapter completely gives in under the stress of on-screen action, at least on Xbox Series X. In Chapter 14, it didn’t matter if you used performance mode or graphics mode, this near-infinite glove of Enemies was like watching a slideshow at times, the frame rate dropping well below 30fps in the busiest scenes. I also experienced other technical issues such as a scene not playing properly, voice lines playing at the wrong time, and on more than one occasion Groot would lose his voice completely. He just says “I am Groot” in various ways, but he is a character that is about comic timing, which doesn’t work when he’s less Groot and more mute.

Despite those issues, I had a great time with Guardians of the Galaxy. It’s easily one of the best games released this year and has more heart than a cardiologist. The glitches will undoubtedly be fixed, and like all games released these days, it was developed under challenging circumstances. Like the Guardians themselves, you will fall in love with him despite his flaws. Overcome adversity and you’ll be rewarded with incredible art direction, one of the best video game soundtracks ever created, exceptional writing, and one of the most unusual things a video game can have: a satisfying ending.

Written by Kirk McKeand on behalf of GLHF.

The 10 innovative immersive simulators that paved the way for Deathloop