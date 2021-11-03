Eiza González joins the series “Extrapolations” on Apple TV + where she will play an influencer

Eiza Gonzalez will play ‘Elodie,’ an artist and influencer (Photo: Apple TV +)

The Mexican Eiza Gonzalez He will participate in the Apple TV + series “Extrapolations,” which will also feature performances by Marion Cotillard, Tobey Maguire, Meryl Streep, Sienna Miller, Kit Harington, David Schwimmer, among others.

“Extrapolations”, is a new Apple Original climate change anthology series from writer, director and executive producer Scott Z Burns.

Among those who will be in the series and who will accompany the Mexican in this new Apple TV + series are: Meryl Streep, Matthew Rhys, Kit Harrington, Sienna Miller, Gemma Chan, Tahar Rahim, Daveed Diggs, David Schwimmer and Adarsh ​​Gourav, with an additional cast to be revealed soon.

The series is currently in production and this story tells how the upcoming changes on our planet will affect love, faith, work and family on a personal and human scale.

(Photo: Apple TV +)

The first season will feature eight episodes interconnected and each story will follow the global battle for our mutual survival that spans the 21st century.

Eiza Gonzalez will play ‘Elodie,’ an artist and influencer; Marion Cotillard will be ‘Sylvie Bolo’, an art collector; Tobey Maguire will play ‘Nic,’ a seaweed farmer; and Forest Whitaker will be “August Bolo,” a small-time investor.

“Extrapolations” is produced by Burns, Ellenberg, Greg Jacobs and Lindsey Springer of Media Res.

The series will also premiere alongside a growing offering of anthology series for the world’s most creative storytellers on Apple TV +.

The Mexican actress will also premiere a new film

The first images of Eiza González in her new film with Jake Gyllenhal (Photo: Instagram / @eizagonalez)

Eiza Gonzalez She is working in different American productions and standing out as an actress in Hollywood. On this occasion, the actress from Baby driver and Don’t worry, I take care of you he is sharing the screen with the actor Jake gyllenhaal For the movie Ambulance.

The plot of the film revolves around the characters of Jake Gyllenhaal and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, who will be responsible for starring in the story of a man who gets involved in a bank robbery out of necessity, as his wife remains in the hospital without access to surgery due to lack of money.

The actress had previously shared a preview of the film by sharing photos of the film on her official Instagram account.

The first images of Eiza González in her new film with Jake Gyllenhal (Photo: Instagram / @eizagonalez)

The messages of support for Eiza were immediate, among the messages that stood out the most was that of the director himself, Michael Bay, who stressed that the actress had a very prominent participation in the film. “Eiza is amazing for this”Was the message that the Californian director dedicated to the Mexican.

In the photos shared on Eiza’s Instagram account, we can see her with the actor Yahya Abdul-Mateen II from Louisiana, United States, and the Californian Jake gyllenhaal, who will be the protagonists of the film.

The film will be released on February 18, 2022 in theaters around the world.

KEEP READING:

Florinda Meza is in mourning: this is how she reacted to the death of her brother

Carlos Rivera will return to musical theater with Kalimba with “José, el soñado”

Luis Miguel, the series: everything you need to know about the last season