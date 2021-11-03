Dynamo Kiev vs Barcelona: Barcelona beat Dynamo Kiev and clings to the Champions League

Barcelona could not fail this Tuesday at the Olympic Stadium in Kiev and with many difficulties managed to get the result 0-1 against the Dynamo. With a goal from Ansu Fati, the culs cling to stay alive in the Champions League in the midst of several doubts on the court and off it.

For the first few minutes, the Catalan side was much better with two arrivals from Memphis Depay that were nothing, but the Ukrainian team was gaining confidence before the defensive deficiencies of the Blaugranas and gave two scares: One at 25 ‘in which Ter Stegen intervened in an incredible way and another three minutes later with a shot from Shaparenko that went to the side of the goalkeeper.

At minute 62, the controversy was present. Ansu Fati fell in the area and a penalty was scored, but the referee Ovidiu Hategan went to the VAR. When Barcelona seemed to have the golden opportunity to dream of victory, the referee correctly annulled the foul and the tie was maintained.

Nevertheless, at 69 ‘, Ansu Fati appeared to take a fulminating shot inside the area, after a diagonal from Scar Mingueza and put the culs up.

Still at 81 ‘, Viktor Tsyhankov had the tie on his left button, but Ter Stegen reappeared to save the Barcelona to face Benfica in the last match from the group stage to secure your ticket to the next round.

COVID-19 VACCINE NEWS IN MEXICO:

How to register online to get vaccinated against coronavirus?

When and where do I get vaccinated against coronavirus?

Steps and requirements to be vaccinated against coronavirus

What if the second dose of the vaccine is early or late?

Who and who cannot be vaccinated against the coronavirus in Mexico?

What documents to bring to get the vaccine?

Official vaccination schedule against Covid-19 in Mexico by state