Dwayne Johnson wants Hobbs & Shaw 2 to be “the antithesis of what Fast and Furious movies generally are”

In the context of his dispute with Vin Diesel it is unlikely that Dwayne johnson be part of the next films of the main saga of Fast and Furious. However, in the midst of his enormous number of future projects, the ex-fighter continues to think about what the sequel to Hobbs & Shaw, its spin-off from the Toretto saga.

Thus, although there is still nothing tied to this potential sequel, in a recent interview with SiriusXM “The Rock” commented that he would like the next installment of this story in which he starred alongside Jason Statham to be positioned as a “antithesis” what are the movies from Fast and Furious.

“When it comes to Hobbs & Shaw, which we loved and loved making that movie, I had an idea and I called (Universal Pictures president) Donna Langley, I called our writer Chris Morgan, our producer Hiram Garcia, and I said : ‘I have this idea and this address for (Hobbs & Shaw 2)’ “, Johnson said. “I proposed the idea that it would be, without revealing much, the antithesis of what Fast and Furious movies generally are in the sense that they go on and on and on. “

“In this case, I wanted and still want to make the quintessential Hobbs movie where – again without revealing anything – you’ll see a man walk into the sunset. I said, ‘We have a chance here to go against the grain and let’s twist things up a bit and let’s create a movie within the Fast and Furious world that is unexpected ‘”, added the actor.

Although the beginnings of this franchise were quite simple hand in hand with street racing, with the passage of deliveries the premise of Fast and Furious It has become more complicated and, in addition to extraordinary stunts, more complex elements have been incorporated into the plot. In that sense, by pointing out that Hobbs & Shaw 2 could be located on a sidewalk opposite to the main franchise of Fast and Furious, Johnson would not only aim for a more limited story but would open the door to several narrative opportunities.

But for now Hobbs & Shaw 2 It is still in the ideas stage and as Johnson himself remarked in his conversation with SiriusXM, due to his busy schedule it is difficult for new projects to take priority unless they are extremely interesting.