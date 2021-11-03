Dwayne Johnson flips his fight with Vin Diesel and laughs at him in his next movie

The confrontation between Vin Diesel and Dwayne Johnson since they started working together in the saga ‘Fast and Furious’ has become one of Hollywood’s legendary feuds.

And apparently one of the most convenient, because as Dwayne Johnson has confessed to the audience He ‘loves’ me throwing pullitas at Diesel, more or less subtle, and that is what he will do in his new project, ‘Red Alert’.

The former WWE wrestler stars in the Netflix action film alongside Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot, and he himself has confirmed in an appearance on the show. SiriusXM that the movie will have a joke at the expense of Vin Diesel.

“The jokes they never end. People asked me about it, and they just, they find a way, and you know, the interesting thing is that these jokes with Vin Diesel, which by the way they work great with the audience, which is always fine because everything is for them, “says Dwayne.

“But, people think these jokes come out of me and the truth is that no. I mean, you’d be surprised how many people come to me saying ‘I have a great one’. And I was like, ‘ok’. ‘I have another great joke with Vin Diesel,’ and I, ‘I’m sure I do,’ “Johnson laughs.” It’s always fun. “





Vin Diesel and Dwayne Johnson in ‘Fast and Furious’ | Universal Pictures

The movie, which opens this 12th of November, has already been identified as the most expensive tape on the streaming platform with a budget of 200 million dollars.

In it, it appears that Dwayne Johnson has had a better experience with his teammates, Reynolds and Gadot, who have shown excellent chemistry as part of this unusual fictional trio.

This is ‘Red Alert’

When Interpol sends out a “Red Alert”, it means that Police departments around the world must be on the alert to catch the most wanted criminals.

All alarms go off when a reckless robbery unites the best FBI agent (Johnson) with two rival criminals (Gadot and Reynolds). A coincidence that will make the unpredictable happen.

Sure you are interested

Spectacular first trailer of ‘Red Alert’, the millionaire action movie with Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot