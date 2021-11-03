Due to a pandemic, the 18 Liga MX teams operate in the red – David Medrano

CENTRAL THEME

On December 6 will be the Assembly of Owners, in which the main topic will be the economic situation of the majority of the Liga MX teams. After almost two years of the pandemic, all the clubs operate with red numbers and there are cases of institutions that are 40 percent below income in relation to the last year before the pandemic. The Assembly of Owners is the highest instance of the MX League and team owners meet every six months to make decisions. Another important issue is to see everything related to the Apertura 2022, since it will be a three-month tournament that will start in July and end in October 2022 to make way for the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

OF FAMILY

Ratifying characters in their position when the results are not favorable, it is something common within Chivas in the Omnilife era, since Jorge Vergara Madrigal did it many times and this Tuesday his son Amaury Vergara replied when he came out to support Ricardo Peláez and make it clear that the man in charge of soccer at Guadalajara will continue in his position. It is clear that the message was directed in a clear and concise way to some soccer players on the team who thought that with the end of the tournament the era of Peláez would end. Jorge Vergara in life several times did the same with coaches and leaders, going out to support them in times of crisis.

CONSEQUENCES

One day after the tournament ends there are several cases of foreign players who do not even reach 90 minutes in the championship, which reflects that allowing up to 10 foreigners per team causes the teams to be not selective. Jordan Sierra de Tigres has not played a minute despite being registered. Renato Ibarra with América played only 17 minutes before the injury, while Clifford with Puebla only has 15 minutes. Romulo Otero of Blue Cross he adds just 36 minutes and Diogo de Oliveira de Pumas has 87 minutes, while Felipe Pardo with Toluca has only 88 minutes.

