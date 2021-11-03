Does Kimberly Loaiza break up with Juan de Dios Pantoja?

In the photo you can see the 23-year-old and mother of two children showing off your body when modeling a bikini in red, which she decided to complement with socks and high platform tennis shoes.

https://graph.facebook.com/v8.0/instagram_oembed?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.instagram.com%2Fp%2FCVl8RGkMK6O%2F%3Futm_source%3Dig_web_copy_link&access_token=EAAGZAH4sEtVABAAgVVpBzwVhn01M0Ie4v9uT1ZCA2M5yDJcRm3NvPBQNZCyjslQpcfWQByzRQWwbbfxuzxZCUnNHUgkNVUjTfZAv5pUapH6iNMNIOFiJRKAABZCmswmQ8KdPoc8oM2SzrCCpY89UUvwoYIepjivZA1INCMn8VZAnngZDZD

In a few moments, Kimberly Loaiza’s publication went viral, reaching, so far, more than two million likes and endless comments, which highlight how good she looks. Among the comments you can read phrases such as “You’re going amazing”, “What kind of woman” and “Pretty”.

But, in addition to how beautiful the influencer looks in her publication, Kimberly Loaiza also attracted attention due to the comment you made since she confessed that she was “better alone”, so netizens speculated about a possible emotional break with her husband, also a singer and influencer Juan de Dios Pantoja.

But, it was all a comment to attract attention and it had nothing to do with her relationship with Juan de Dios Pantoja, since the singer only put that phrase to promote her new musical single “Best Single”, which promises to become the most listened to during the last months of this 2021.

It is worth remembering that, after a scandal and a long separation, a few months ago Kimberly Loaiza and Juan de Dios Pantoja decided to resume their relationship and They got married to later welcome her second child.