Diego Boneta is sued by Luis Miguel’s actor

The Mexican interpreter, known for being the Sun of Mexico in his Netflix series, has just been denounced by one of his colleagues. Find out what it is about.

Diego Boneta he is in the prime of his career. That’s a fact. The 30-year-old Mexican actor became known thanks to his role as Luis Miguel on the Netflix series and since then his life has changed dramatically. Although he has been in acting for quite some time, without a doubt, this was the opportunity that allowed him to transcend. In fact, he will star alongside Alexandra daddario a new and very different version of Romeo and Juliet for cinema.

Everything seems perfect on Diego’s path, but one last piece of news could overshadow what he is experiencing. It was learned that an actor from Luis Miguel, the series has decided proceed legally against him for assault. We will tell you who it is and how was the episode for which it will be sued.

Diego Boneta will be suing for abuse

The interpreter in question is Martin Bello, who in the series plays Tito, Luis Miguel’s uncle. As detailed on the site TV and novels from Mexico, the Spanish artist maintained that he will initiate legal action against Boneta for a scene that, apparently, got out of control. The event took place in episode number 1 where the character tells Luis Miguel what happened to his mother, Marcela.

If you have seen the series surely you remember that the characters start a heated discussion that ends with blows. However, what should have remained as a simple staging, for Bello it was not. The actor said that after that fictional “altercation”, he had bruises and injuries on his body. The truth is when the filming of that scene ended (which had about 10 takes) Bello went to his dressing room and when he took off his clothes he saw that he had bruises. While he showed them to the production, he reported, “they didn’t pay much attention to it.” But that is not all. Bello indicated that they had to assist him in a nearby hospital and that, as if that were not enough, then disappeared from the project.

Tito appears in the first chapter of the series in the second season only and, according to Bello, that did not have any explanation from the production team either. “Suddenly, they cut my character because I was supposed to continue in the project“said the actor. And he continued: “They have not given me any kind of explanation for that. Now, I want to know everything. I am not looking for economic profit, but justice is done.”