Did the arbitration hurt Chivas? Brizio clarifies possible penalties in favor of Guadalajara vs Tigres

The Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara fell on their visit to the UANL Tigres on Matchday 16, in a match that left a couple of controversial plays that could mean a change in the direction of the match for him. Sacred Flock.

Through its weekly segment, Arturo Brizio, president of the Arbitration Commission, analyzed a couple of possible penalties for Chivas. In the first play, which occurred early in the game, he assured that Juan Pablo Vigón’s hand is not punishable because previously Eduardo Torres, a Guadalajara player, touched the ball with his hand, so the first infraction was correctly indicated .

Also read: Mexican National Team: Filters Call for matches vs United States and Canada

“In this action, the 29th player from Guadalajara plays the ball with his hand. Immediately after, Tigres number 6 touches the ball with his hand, making his body bigger. The referee calls the first foul and resumes with a free kick for Tigres. The VAR by silent review confirms your decision. It is a correct arbitration decision “









On the second play, with the score already in favor of the Tigers, Brizio assured that the hand on the corner kick is not punishable, since it is in a natural position. In addition, about a possible foul on Antonio Briseño, Brizio declared that it is a football contact, so the whistler’s decision was the correct one.

“In this action, the ball touches the arm of the Tigres player, which is in a natural position, the referee lets the action continue and the VAR confirms his decision. There is prior contact between players, which is considered by the referee as a normal action of the game. It is a correct arbitration decision “

Visit our channel Youtube for you to enjoy our content: