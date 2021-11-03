Diamond engagement ring trends preferred by top celebrities in 2021

There is no shortage of styles when one hopes to choose an engagement ring. With most jewelers presenting their best diamond engagement rings with a flourish, your choice would certainly be spoiled. You may not have time to research the best value for money diamond engagement rings. But you will be attracted by a unique design and beautiful setting. One of the easiest ways to find the perfect ring to announce your engagement is to take a look at the diamond engagement rings that celebrities wear after saying “yes.”

Lately a clear trend has emerged, especially when it comes to a celebrity. Jewelers are not shy about increasing their stock of yellow gold diamond engagement rings. The centerpiece is not the conventional colorless solitaire diamond. On the contrary, you can find various fancy cuts on diamonds today. Well, the round cut has now become passé with top stars brandishing the emerald shape, the cushion cut, and long narrow radiant diamonds.

Remember that every celebrity comes with a long train of fan followers. His ring has also been adapted by ordinary citizens. It is not surprising, therefore, that the best jewelers offer diamond engagement rings similar to those worn by celebrities. Some of the styles that are sure to turn heads throughout 2021 are as follows:

Delicate Diamond Engagement Rings with Surprise Diamond Accents

Take a look at Jordan Dunn’s Instagram page to find his engagement ring and you will understand how this style works. Multiple tiny pave diamonds set in a thin, delicate band with surprise accent diamonds are sure to turn heads.

Supermodel Kate Bock recently wore such an engagement ring, and Jordan Dunn showed off a marvel with intricate details. Surprise diamonds are here to stay all year long, along with hidden halos in diamond engagement rings and stones set with the help of claws remain popular.

Centerpiece out of the box

The unique combination of an oval diamond and a sparkling pearl that Ariana Grande wears has her fans raving about it. An elegant band perfectly displays the asymmetrically placed diamond and the beautiful pearl.

The elegant model and actress Emily Ratajkowski has an engagement ring in the same style. The only difference lies in the combo featuring a pair of huge ear and princess cut diamonds set in a thick gold band. The offside diamond has received praise from jewelers hoping to make a quick sale of these types of diamond engagement rings this year.

Beautiful bezel setting

The bezel setting has long been a celebrity favorite. The reason is the security of the central diamond, which is held firmly with a precious metal ribbon. There are no claws that can detach the diamond from the ring. Maria Sharapova, the celebrated tennis star, is absolutely delighted with her set engagement ring. The solid yellow gold band shows the magnificent emerald-cut diamond in the center.

Lily Collins was enthusiastic about the old world charm created by her fascinating bezel-set engagement ring that attracted many envious glances. The signet ring which is strikingly similar to the bezel setting has been gaining in popularity recently. The style is strong enough to last until 2022.

Unconventional gemstones

Diamonds are no longer devoid of color. In fact, it is the colored ones, as well as other gemstones, that have taken the center of the engagement ring today. Available in all the colors of the rainbow, diamonds have become more eye-catching than ever. Everyone has a personal favorite, and chef Alex Guarnaschelli flaunts her stunning green emerald amid her three-stone ring. Elizabeth Olsen, the Marvel star, also has an emerald. Its greenstone comes with a halo setting. Jenny Slate may be an excellent comedian, but her emerald ring is nothing to laugh about. He wears it rigorously, with a halo setting that mimics vintage style and grabs attention like never before. Aside from the unique combination of two stone diamond engagement rings worn by Ariana Grande and Emma Stone, blues and pinks are making a gradual entry to attract more and more people. Some of the celebrities who have made headlines with their diamonds are Blake Lively’s pink oval diamond and Kate Middleton’s sapphire ring, which has cult status today.

Three Stone Diamond Engagement Rings

Diamond engagement rings with not one or two but three spectacular gemstones have reigned for years. Remember the three-stone emerald ring with baguette diamond accents popularized by Grace Kelly? Well, Demi Lovato and Amanda Bynes have been seen in public with similar rings on their little fingers. Bachelor season 21 contestant Vanessa Grimaldi received a three-stone yellow gold ring as a gift. This set of rings reveals an oval diamond at its center, and is an absolute sparkle. It was a gift for Josh Wolfe, her fiancé. Her ring is a classic incarnation of the popular trends of the day. The fancy shape, elongated style and yellow gold are all the rage in 2021. Meghan Markle also shone at her lavish wedding and her ring also took some of the glory. The cushion-cut diamonds were part of the three-stone ring affixed to her ring finger. Also, Priyanka Chopra wore a three-stone ring at her wedding, making the style one of the trendiest in recent years. Australian star Jessica Hart updated her classic three-stone ring with three spectacular oval diamonds on a traditional yellow gold ring.

Trends come and go, but classic styles last forever. Be sure to check out the diamond engagement rings that have made headlines and adorn your fingers with the sparkling diamond set in a traditional tallow gold band as you exchange vows. Do not forget to share the photos on your social networks so that everyone is speechless.