“DHR Health welcomes its first cardiologist to the DHR Health Heart Institute” – News Now

The DHR Health Heart Institute ofhe Rio Grande Valley has one of its first cardiologist to serve all its patients in the region.

DHR Health welcomed the Dr. Fiorella Llanos, hospital representatives note that Llanos was one of the best medical students in her class, graduating fifth from the Alberto Hurtado School of Medicine in Lima, Peru before completing her residency at the University of Texas Medical School in Houston and pursuing an Internal Medicine Fellowship, Peripheral Vascular Fellowship, General Cardiology Fellowship, and Interventional Cardiology Fellowship at Yale New Haven Hospital / Yale University School of Medicine.

The broad curriculum of the doctor shows you are certified by the American Board of Internal Medicine and the National Board of Echocardiography and now joins the DHR Health Heart Institute, the main cardiology program in the Rio Grande Valley.

The ex “Outstanding Resident of the Year “ has begun working to educate Rio Grande Valley residents, especially women, about advances in medicine that can help detect a cardiac event before it happens.

It is made known by the DHR Health Heart that Dr. Llanos specializes in treating of peripheral artery disease, coronary artery disease, is also trained to diagnose and treat a wide range of diseases of the heart and vascular system, including high blood pressure, heart failure, abnormal heart rhythm and post COVID- 19 cardiac, as well as its complications.

Dr.’s office is located at the DHR Health Heart Institute at 5525 Doctors Drive in Edinburg, Texas.