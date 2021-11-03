Despite a good season in MLS, Chivas’ priority is to sell ‘Chofis’ López

The intention of the Flock is to obtain resources for the midfielder and is waiting to know if San José wants a definitive transfer

The future of Javier Eduardo Lopez seems to be far from Chivas, a team that owns its rights, since the priority of the locals is to obtain resources for said player.

Chofis López is having a good time in MLS. Getty Images

The left-hander has been quoted after scoring 12 touchdowns and making three assists in the 2021 season with the team of Saint Joseph, a squad that has him on loan and has just over a month to evaluate his alternatives with the Mexican attacker.

Saint Joseph He has a hand and has two options at the table: The first is to pay the footballer’s token and keep him permanently; the second is to extend the loan until June 2022.

In case the Californian squad does not pay Chivas, the herd management will seek to accommodate it and put it on the market, since they see in it an important asset to negotiate and to be able to find money that will allow them to carry out future negotiations to acquire reinforcements or seek an attractive exchange.

Teams of the MLS and of the MX League have approached to ask about the status of the footballer, but they will have to wait for Saint Joseph make the decision to buy it or extend the loan.