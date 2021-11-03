Deshaun Watson will not be traded for Texans to Dolphins, according to source

The quarterback, who goes to the facilities but does not practice with the team, will remain on the Houston roster.

Despite the Miami dolphins did due diligence regarding Deshaun watson and had conversations with the Houston Texans, will not trade for the quarterback prior to the team trade deadline. NFL, revealed a source to Adam Schefter from ESPN.

The owner of the Dolphins, Stephen Ross, who had conditions that had to be met for any deal, made the final decision not to go ahead, according to the source.

Deshaun Watson requested his departure from the Texans less than six months after the quarterback signed a four-year, $ 156 million extension. AP Photo

Watson, who asked to be transferred in January because he was not happy with the process he carried out Houston to hire the new general manager Nick caserio, it has been a difficult situation throughout the season for the Texans.

Less than two months after applying for Watson, the first of 23 lawsuits against Watson. There are currently 22 active lawsuits with accusations of sexual assault or sexually inappropriate behavior against Watson.

Ten women have filed complaints with the police in Houston against Watsonsaid his lawyer Rusty hardin to John Barr from ESPN in July. According to Hardin, eight of those 10 women have filed civil lawsuits against Watson; two of the women have not filed civil lawsuits against the quarterback.

The request for change of Watson It came less than six months after the quarterback signed a four-year extension with the Texans in exchange for $ 156 million. The new deal made him the second highest paid player in the league at the time. NFL, behind the quarterback of the Kansas City Chiefs, Patrick Mahomes. As part of that contract, Watson it has a no-trade clause, which gave it some control over possible destinations.

After skipping offseason workouts for the Texans, Watson he reported to training camp in July to avoid being fined $ 50,000 a day.

Watson has been on the squad all season and the Texans they are paying him his salary of $ 10.54 million this season. Watson goes to the facilities, but does not practice with the team.