Deshaun Watson stays, but what NFL trades were there before the limit?

The NFL trading window was officially closed this Tuesday, November 2 at 3:00 p.m. Central Mexico, and will not reopen until March 16, 2022, the first day of the new year of league and start of free agency period. However, in this article we will review all the trades made at the last minute, the ones that ultimately did not happen despite the anticipation of the opposite and other extremely interesting roster cuts. These are the NFL trades that were before the limit.

Deshaun Watson stays in the Texans

Throughout the previous offseason and so far this season there was speculation that QB Deshaun Watson, who no longer wants to play for the Texans, would be leaving the team. As the weeks went by, the Dolphins raised their hands as great candidates to seize their services, however, the NFL trade deadline has come to an end, and Watson will remain tied to Houston at least for the rest of the season. Bell.

This Tuesday, via Ian Rapoport from NFL Media, it was reported that, as a result of the 22 civil lawsuits for alleged sexual assault that Watson affronts have not been clarified, Miami finally chose not to make any trade. The owner of the Dolphins, Stephen Ross, received permission to speak only last night with Watson, but due to the complications that this deal implies, there was not enough time to solve the problems, so Ross decided not to go ahead with a possible negotiation.

Thus, QB Tua Tagovailoa will have nine more games to show the Miami organization that they can become the franchise quarterback they want, and the same happens in Carolina, another strongly interested team, who decide to go ahead with QB Sam Darnold at least this year. And for their part, finally, the Texans have postponed the outcome of the Watson story at least until March 2022, when the next trading period begins.

NFL trades made before the limit

The NFL trading period officially ended this Tuesday, November 2 at 3:00 p.m. Central Mexico, and these were the movements you should know.

FROM Melvin Ingram to the Chiefs

Ingram, who had played his last nine seasons with the Chargers, signed a 1-year deal with the Steelers in the previous offseason, however his playing role even decreased to just 26% defensive snaps against the Seahawks in the Week. 6. Therefore, via multiple reports, Pittsburgh decided to send him to the Kansas City Chiefs in exchange for a sixth-round pick for the 2022 NFL Draft.

FROM Charles Omenihu to the 49ers

Via Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, the Texans sent edge rusher Charles Omenihu to the 49ers in exchange for a late-round pick for the 2022 Draft. Omenihu, Houston’s fifth-round pick in 2019, has shone for lapses. During his first two professional seasons he accumulated a total of 7 sacks, but this year he does not register a single one, although he has generated 11 pressures on the rival quarterback.

TE Daniel Brown to the Jets and OG Laurent Duvernay-Tardif to the Chiefs

The trade deadline left us a direct one from player to player. Via Tom Pelissero of NFL Media, the Jets acquired OG Laurent Duvernay-Tardif from the Chiefs in exchange for TE Daniel Brown. Duvernay-Tardif, the SB LIV champion, came to Kansas City in 2014 and has played 60 total games since then, while seventh-year tight end Brown has a career-high 44 receptions for 420 yards and 2 touchdowns.

CB Kary Vincent Jr. to the Eagles

This agreement literally arrived on the hour, being even announced after 3:00 p.m. But finally, via Tom Pelissero from NFL Media, Philadelphia acquired CB Kary Vincent Jr. from Denver in exchange for a fourth-round pick for the 2022 NFL Draft. Vincent Jr., a rookie out of LSU, was a seventh-round pick from the Broncos in 2021, but has been inactive for the entire season, so he hopes to make his debut under Nick Sirianni.

Other NFL trades made in the 2021 season

Throughout this 2021, the NFL left us with other very relevant trades that we review below:

LB Von Miller to the Broncos

After 11 long years in the team, last Monday, November 1, via Adam Schefter from ESPN, It was reported that the Broncos finalized a trade to send LB Von Miller to the Rams in exchange for two second-day picks for the 2022 NFL Draft; which translates into second and third round selections. More information in this article.

RB Mark Ingram to the Saints

An old acquaintance returned to New Orleans. Last Wednesday, October 27, via Tom Pelissero from NFL Media, it was confirmed that the Saints acquired via trade RB Mark Ingram from the Texans in exchange for a seventh-round pick for the 2022 NFL Draft. Originally Ingram was a first-round pick for the Saints in 2011, where he stayed for 8 seasons, and is now returning home. More information in this article.

QB Joe Flacco to the Jets

Last Monday, October 25, it was confirmed, via Adam Schefter of ESPN, which the Jets acquired QB Joe Flacco from the Eagles in exchange for a conditional sixth-round pick for the 2022 NFL Draft that can become a fifth-round pick depending on Flacco’s playing time in New York, where in 2020. He started in four games, throwing 864 total yards, 6 TDs and 3 INTs on 74 completed passes. More information in this article.

LB Kenny Young to the Broncos

Denver and Los Angeles reached a deal for linebacker Kenny Young. The Rams sent Young and a seventh-round pick from the 2024 NFL Draft to the Broncos in exchange for an equal sixth-round pick for 2024. Exactly, teams have already started trading picks three years from now. More information in this Article.

TE Zach Ertz to the Cardinals

Last Friday, October 15, via Adam Schefter from ESPN, it was confirmed that Philadelphia sent TE Zach Ertz to Arizona in exchange for CB Tay Gowan and a fifth-round pick for the 2022 NFL Draft. Following this move, Ertz’s era with the Eagles came to an end after nine seasons with him. team. More information in this article.

CB Stephon Gilmore to the Panthers

On Wednesday, October 6, via Ian Rapoport from NFL Media, it was announced that the Patriots sent CB Stephon Gilmore to the Panthers in exchange for a sixth-round pick for the 2023 NFL Draft, ending Gilmore’s stay in New England after five seasons. During the previous offseason Gilmore was absent from minicamp of the Patriots hinting from his holdout that he was looking to sign a new deal, but the Patriots did not give it to him. More information in this article.

CB CJ Henderson to the Panthers

Via Ian Rapoport of NFL MediaOn Monday, September 27, it was reported that the Panthers acquired through a trade CB CJ Henderson, from the Jaguars. Overall, the trade indicates that Carolina received Henderson and a fifth-round pick for the 2021 NFL Draft, in exchange for TE Dan Arnold and an equal third-round pick for next year’s draft. More information in this article.

Other last minute roster moves

They were not trades, but without a doubt they were movements that will bring repercussions in their respective templates.

Packers cut Jaylon Smith

LB Jaylon Smith’s stint with Green Bay came to an end faster than anticipated. Smith was cut by the Cowboys last Tuesday, October 5, but after a brief period in free agency, just a day later he signed with the Packers, who this Tuesday, via Tom Pelissero of NFL Media, decided to release him after two games played with the team having participated in 27 defensive snaps. More information in this article.

Rams cut DeSean Jackson

On this article We mentioned it before, DeSean Jackson already had a foot and a half out of the Rams, who the previous Sunday against the Texans rested him because they granted him permission to look for a team that wanted to acquire his services. However, they did not find a trade partner, so those led by Sean McVay decided to do without him and place him on waivers after this 2021 he only accumulated 8 receptions for 221 yards and 1 TD.

What do you think about last minute NFL trades? What was the best of them? We read you in the comments below this article and on our social networks.

You may also like: