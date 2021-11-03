Denzel Washington animates the billboard with the police ‘thriller’ ‘Small details’

This last weekend of February, numerous and varied proposals are added to the offer of the cinemas of our country, such as the thriller Small details; the social comedy Dating Amber; The devil between the legs, by Arturo Ripstein, or the revival of the anime Millennium actress, among others.

Written and directed by John Lee Hancock (Meeting Mr. Banks, Final Ambush), the detective thriller is released Small details, in which Oscar winners Denzel Washington and Rami Malek go after a serial killer. The main cast is completed by Jared Leto, nominated for his performance as best supporting actor at the Golden Globes, whose award ceremony will be held this Sunday. Heir to classics like Seven or The Silence of the Lambs, follow in the footsteps of Kern County Deputy Sheriff Joe Deke Deacon, who becomes involved in the search for a murderer terrorizing the city of Los Angeles. An investigation that will uncover disturbing secrets that could transcend the case itself.

Set in Ireland in the 90s, comedy hits theaters Dating Amber, seen at the Gijón International Film Festival. Second film by David Freyne, responsible for the horror and zombie film The Cured (2017), who this time has been inspired by his own experiences. It tells the story of a boy and a girl who pretend to be a couple to fit into high school and ward off rumors about their sexual orientation.

It also premieres The devil between the legsby the veteran Mexican director, in full creative maturity, Arturo Ripstein. Written by Paz Alicia Garciadiego, it is a co-production between Mexico and Spain that was recognized with the Silver Biznaga for the best direction at the last edition of the Malaga Festival. A tremendous love story in which the characters show that desire never dies despite the passage of time and that crazy jealousy leads to terrible and unexpected situations.

On the other hand, Satoshi Kon’s timeless masterpiece returns to the big screen Millennium actress. On the occasion of its twentieth anniversary, new generations will be able to discover this cult anime in all its glory thanks to its remastering in 4K. The acclaimed director of Perfect blue and Paprika tells, through an original narrative, the life of a famous retired actress, as he travels through the political and social history of Japan and its cinematography.

Premiere documentary film

In addition, several documentaries of interest are premiered in the commercial theater circuit, such as Once upon a time in venezuela and New York Booksellers. The first, an impressive documentary and filming work carried out over seven years, had its world premiere at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival. Directed by Anabel Rodríguez Ríos, it is set in Congo Mirador, a floating town just a short distance away. from Lake Maracaibo, where not so long ago life was attractive and bohemian. At present, it is affected by corruption and the consequences of climate change, which has caused its inhabitants to start leaving the town.

New York Booksellers is a love letter to the culture of the book, through the testimonies of some of the most important collectors, auctioneers and writers, such as Fran Lebowitz, Susan Orlean, Kevin Young and Gay Talese. The film delves into the world of booksellers specialized in antique works and collectors, who are partly academics and partly detectives and also businessmen, highlighting their knowledge and their essential role, although little recognized, in the preservation of the history.

These releases, with Small details At the head, they arrive after registering an improvement in the collection and the number of spectators in the last week, in which the premiere of the Mexican film Nuevo Orden dethroned in the box office ranking, after nine weeks in the first position, to the animation one The Croods: a new era.