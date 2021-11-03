Dark spirits: horror film produced by Guillermo del Toro – Cinema and Tv – Culture

Guillermo del Toro he is a master at creating creatures in fantasy contexts that represent a metaphor for some critical situation of reality: homophobia, fear of death or child abuse. Now his hand is present as a producer in Dark Spirits (Antlers), the horror film that has just been released in Colombia: a horror story, but that in each transformation, bloody scene or shock has a background that not many would relate to this genre .

Its protagonist is Keri russellthe unforgettable Felicity Porter on the series Felicity, which aired between 1998 and 2002, and for which she won a Golden Globe; the same one who played Zorii Bliss in The Rise of Skywalker, the Star Wars installment of 2019 and directed by JJ Abrams, and who achieved notoriety in the last decade on the small screen thanks to The Americans, the great spy series in the who played Elizabeth Jennings, a Russian posing as an American at the height of the Cold War.

(We suggest: The series that come out in November from Netflix)

In Dark Spirits she plays an elementary school teacher who worries about an enigmatic student who hides a terrible secret in his home, an isolated place in an impoverished town in Oregon, and who will soon go out to spread horror in the area. Julia Meadows (Russell) and her brother, the town sheriff (played by Jesse Plemons), try to help the boy and clarify what is happening with a supernatural presence. The point is that little Jeremy’s drama awakens past traumas in the sibling couple.

The film was directed by Scott Cooper, who has credits behind such as Crazy Heart (with Jeff Bridges), Black Mass (with a tremendous Johnny Depp) and Out of Furnace (starring Christian Bale and Casey Affleck).

“The fact that it was directed by Scott Cooper was fundamental,” says Keri Russell in an interview with EL TIEMPO about Dark Spirits. I was always a big fan of his films: I loved Crazy Heart. In this story it was interesting what he did with this small town, and how he combines the elements. It’s an intimate and elegant way to make a horror movie. “

How was your relationship with the producer, Guillermo del Toro?

The direction was always in the hands of Scott, Guillermo came near the end of the film, especially when the creature is already highlighted. He is a very interesting person, he feels very alive, curious, he is the kind of person who is absolutely successful and shares it. His knowledge on the subject is incredible and you can see it in his movies. In Pan’s Labyrinth there are things from childhood, but he is always looking for something in all of us. It is very interesting that world that he has created, which is so much his own.

What are the specificities and challenges of acting in a horror movie?

I don’t think it is much different than any other project, in the end you want to find your own truth. For me, in this case, it was very influential that Scott was in the direction, because I knew his sensitivity. He is a great usher of the truth. I loved hearing him as a director, the guidance he gave, the search in every line; he just needed to hear something authentic, to feel. And I loved that about his movies. I felt safe knowing I was making a horror movie, but even more so because it would be a Scott Cooper movie, I knew what sailing was going to be like and that it would be more than just a horror story. I also think of great horror movies like Poltergeist. There are huge family dramas and I think that’s what Scott does in his stories. I think that my character, by living the drama of her student, refreshes her own memories, her childhood traumas and makes her reflect that she cannot save her student or her brother. Even when she was younger, she couldn’t even save herself. I think that is one of the most interesting points in this new trip.

Tell us about your relationship with the character of little Jeremy Thomas …

Jeremy is a very interesting actor, everything around him is unique and wild, he is very interesting, and that’s what this movie is about. He is very smart and independent, but at the same time you want to protect him. Working with children is great. You have a unique chemistry all the time, it makes you very present, you must be very active, it refreshes you, there is a particularly cute scene, not at all scary, in which the characters try to get closer.

This is a horror story, but child abuse is one of its subplots. What do you think of this message from the film?

I had never worked on a film like this and as a child I was scared of monsters … I think it is a generational drama and that was something that scared me, because most of the things were in my house and the terror is that they were real, And one of the scariest things is knowing that children sometimes experience painful and unimaginable things and maybe making monsters is the best way to portray them. And I liked that, it’s something that this film and that Guillermo specifically knows how to do very well.

What was the hardest thing to face in this story?

I think physically it was breathing agitated all the time and for long periods … it is as if you had a fever, it is exhausting. That was one of the hardest elements to do in a horror movie. And working with children is like a wild card every day because you don’t know how the characters will behave all the time. They may be quiet for more time than they should or would like. But that’s the beauty of making movies. Jeremy is older, but he is still a child, and we are talking about an emotional impact because they are still children.

Julia (Keri Russell) refreshes her memories, her childhood traumas, and faces fears that she thought were forgotten. Photo: Searchlight Pictures

Was the location more complicated by the foggy weather you see all the time?

The town is very important in this story, it is a horror movie, but I found that misty place on the sets beautiful and mysterious. It is another character. I think that the work of the photographers was wonderful because it is an element that gives a lot of beauty, although it sounds a bit crazy. I love these types of towns because I grew up in Arizona, and I spent a good part of my childhood in the desert, so I love those places that look green and full of mist, where you feel the fresh mountain air.

History mixes these conditions with the poverty in which they live in these places and it is the perfect recipe for everything that happens. And it helps make the monsters scarier.

Did you know the story the movie is based on?

I didn’t know it existed, but my brother did. And my family loves horror movies; I grew up with a mom who liked Halloween more than Christmas, and it was with those movies that I grew up. When I commented on this project, my brother and nephew got excited by telling me the book … they knew it by heart!

How was the experience of going from series to cinema?

I have done series for a long time and people have a very great feeling of who you are … and I have had great spaces between films because I think I disappear a little. But I have the feeling that people link to what you have done on the screen. I’ve never been one of the people who ends a series like Felicity and goes out screaming to find what else to do, I’m not that kind of actress.

I have been accumulating knowledge of my past, but everything is different, I love the series I did, in The Americans I understood their sensitivity. … and something like Star Wars is incredible, the flexibility I had with JJ Abrams: he is the coolest character ever. I feel that it is in the same trend as Scott, a tone that I understand very well, they have not been stressful for me, everything has been easy.

