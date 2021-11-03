Cruz Azul remembers Octavio Ocaña

Every November 2, altars and flowers are commemorated to those loved ones who left their way on earth.

This Tuesday, November 2, the Day of the Dead in a commemoration by means of altars, wreaths and flowers to all the loved ones who have left their passage through the earth. From Blue Cross They joined this iconic date in Mexican culture and wanted to remember several of its most important legends.

From the club’s social networks they published an allegorical photo to this day with the image of several former players who have defended the light blue shirt. Under the title “Today we remember those who are no longer with us. We always carry them in our minds and hearts “, Cruz Azul also celebrated its particular Day of the Dead.

However, and despite not having worn the La Maquina uniform, today is also a day to remember all those fans who encouraged from the beginning to the end of their days one of the most important teams in Aztec football. One of the cases that has been on everyone’s lips in recent days is that of Octavio Ocana.

The young actor who went down in history for his role as Benito Rivers in the series “Neighbors” died in circumstances that are still not entirely clear on Friday, October 29. Octavio’s passion for Cruz Azul and everything related to La Maquina was known to all his followers and admirers.

Jesús Corona was one of the members of the current squad who honored the young actor and fan with some emotional words. Ocaña moved everyone when he published on his social networks the celebration after the achievement of the ninth star of the cement workers at the Azteca Stadium. Today from here we send you the greatest of thanks for teaching us that the love of colors is something that will never be forgotten … Rest in peace!