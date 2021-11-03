COP26: DiCaprio, Cher and Pitbull team up to pressure leaders gathered in Glasgow | International | News

The celebrity group have allied themselves with the Human Rights Council.

Some thirty celebrities, including Leonardo DiCaprio, Camilla Cabello, Pitbull and Cher, have joined in a campaign organized by the UN to ask the more than 120 leaders gathered in Glasgow during the Climate Change Conference (COP26) to urgently increase efforts to fight for the environment.

Titled “Right Here, Right Now”, the initiative, which takes place on social networks starting this Wednesday and in which Cyndi Lauper, Chayenne, Quincy Jones, LL Cool J, Jason will also participate. Mraz, Melissa Etheridge or Jordan Sparks, demands the acceleration of the objectives set out in the Paris Agreement.

Specifically, the group of celebrities, whose message is estimated to reach some 630 million people on the networks, have allied with the Human Rights Council because they consider that climate change is not limited only to an environmental crisis.

“We are grateful to the celebrities who are helping us promote climate change as a human rights crisis, because people of color, the poor and the marginalized are the ones who will suffer the most from this climate catastrophe,” the founder explained in a statement. from “Right Here, Right Now”, David Clark.

“It is crucial that we humanize this issue through a human rights perspective, because people have to understand that the decisions they make have a real impact on people,” Clark added.

In addition to the social campaign, the UN Human Rights Council will organize together with the University of Colorado Boulder a summit at the end of next year in which leaders in the scientific, political, business, education and social sectors are expected to participate. from the human rights.

“The Global Climate Summit will bring together people from different disciplines, cultures and experiences to face the climate crisis as the Human Rights crisis that it is,” said the representative of the Department of Environment and Climate Change of the Human Rights Council of the UN, Benjamin Schachter. (I)