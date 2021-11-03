Controversial position of Emilio Azcárraga on the continuity of Santiago Baños

After the defeat of the America club at the end of the Concacaf Champions League in view of Striped, fans began to go out on social networks to demonstrate against Santiago Banos for not having brought quality reinforcements and especially for having neglected the issue of central defenders.

Given this, there was a rumor that the owner of the team would be thinking of giving him the opportunity to finish the tournament. His ultimatum would have until December for what happened, but it seems that it was not the decision made by the owner of the team, but that there was a scolding, but it would not have a major impact.

Nearby sources claim that Emilio Azcarraga headed to Joaquin Balcárcel to give a message to Baños, who goes only with a scolding and does not have the idea of ​​dismissing him until now. It is worth mentioning that they are still contesting the tournament of the Liga MX, so obtaining the title could help managers to avoid exits.

The fans would not be satisfied

During the last months, the signings that were made in America In this tournament, now that the team has had various injuries, they have realized that the team requires new elements that were not considered by Baños and that suggest that it has only acquired players from the agency Pitz Group in order to obtain some benefit.