Combustóleo, king of Pemex refineries

From January to September, the production of petroleum products by Petróleos Mexicanos (Pemex) climbed 15.2% to 800,000 barrels per day, its highest level since 2017, when it obtained 993,000 barrels per day.

However, the engine of this advance is the production of fuel oil, which increased no less than 46.3% to a record level of 245,000 barrels per day, becoming the fuel most produced by Pemex, accounting for 31% of its total production of petroleum products.

The market share of fuel oil – a residual fuel from the refining process high in pollutants and of lower commercial value – represented a notable advance from the 24% observed during the first nine months of 2020.

With this, it surpassed gasoline, whose production grew only 20.6% to 224,000 barrels per day, equivalent to 28% of the total refined of the state company, according to calculations based on the figures published by the oil company in the Energy Information System of the Ministry of Energy.

In third place is diesel, whose production was recorded at 115,000 barrels per day, which means 2.7% less compared to the first nine months of 2020.

In the fourth step is liquefied petroleum gas (LP), a fuel whose production fell 10.5% to 92,000 barrels per day, in the midst of a crisis due to the high prices that this molecule has reached.

This increase in the availability of fuel oil occurs in a context in which the Mexican government presented a constitutional reform initiative in electricity matters that plans to return to the Federal Electricity Commission (CFE) the monopoly in the commercialization of electricity and limit the private participation in the generation market.

The foregoing would leave the CFE entirely responsible for organizing the national electricity supply and establishing a cap of 46% of total electricity for private generation – which produces mainly with natural gas and renewable sources.

Due to this, the state company could be forced to increase the use of its fossil generation plants that today are not dispatched because they produce expensive electricity. Several of these use fuel oil, which is one of the dirtiest fossil sources for power generation along with coal and diesel.

But another relevant use of fuel oil is in maritime transport, where this heavy fuel is widely used, making it an attractive business.

However, this year it became a more restricted market, as the International Maritime Organization (IMO) of the UN issued new rules that limit the sulfur content present in the fuels of cargo ships.

Until before 2020, 3.5% sulfur was allowed in fuel oil (also known as fuel oil), but the new IMO rule established the maximum limit at 0.5%, a limit that is difficult for Pemex to meet, due to its production It comes from the processing of heavy crude, mainly.

According to the IMO, the new sulfur limit will mean a 77% reduction in total emissions produced by ships, which is equivalent to an annual reduction of around 8.5 million metric tons of sulfur oxides.

In addition to increasing the commercialization of fuel oil in Mexican territory – where the CFE is practically the only buyer – Pemex also has the alternative of exporting the fuel so that it can be reprocessed and more refined products can be produced from it in refineries with better technology. like those in South Texas.

