Chris Pratt on the possibility of a crossover between Fast and Furious and Jurassic World

When a franchise works and becomes a safe means of economic collection, the producers look for ways to keep them current with some experiments within the plot. For years, the use of the crossover has been something quite common especially to attract the public of two different productions; from television series and cartoons, such as the Flintstones and Jetsons encounter, to movies of any genre, such as Freddy vs. Jason – 41% and the most recent that Marvel Studios has done with its MCU.

Currently, one of the most popular franchises with quite positive box office revenues is Fast and furiousDespite having rather unlikely moments like two characters meeting in midair while jumping out of a car over a bridge or even the trip into space, there are still two more installments left that could surprise fans. Last April, during the Fast and Furious 9 virtual press conference – 65%, the question was put on the table about the possibility of reuniting this saga with that of Jurassic Park – 93%.

Since both worlds belong to Universal Studios, it would not be difficult for them to bet on this meeting, especially considering the popularity of both, although it is recognized that this would already cross the line of the unexpected twists of the car chase movies. After Justin Lin assured that he would never refuse to do something like that, now this idea has been raised with Chris Pratt, who is the protagonist of the most recent films from Jurassic World – 71%.

During an interview for Jake’s takes on the premiere of The War Of Tomorrow – 90% Chris McKay (LEGO Batman: The Movie – 91%), a film about time travelers and wars between humans and aliens, the protagonist was asked his opinion regarding the supposed crossover of Fast and Furious – 53% with Jurassic world. Although at first the actor made a confused gesture, he did not hesitate to joke with the possibility of seeing Vin Diesel facing dinosaurs.

I’d probably like to see Vin Diesel riding a pterodactyl, and then I could see him riding a pterodactyl and it would be like, he looks at Blue underneath and I could hear him [decir] “Now mess with you, don’t mess with Blue’s family.” And then it would be something like, we would teach these birds to drive, and it would become a chase sequence. Listen, I’d pay a lot of money to see that.

Although Pratt all the time kept in a rather playful and mocking tone, Justin lin stated that part of his work philosophy is to never follow schemes or stay pigeonholed, so the possibilities were on the table. Michelle Rodriguez, meanwhile, mentioned that the franchise works like the big brands, which at some point must merge to grow even more.