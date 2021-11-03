Chris Pratt in Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy? Fan makes it come true with a deepfake

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Forums

Deepfake technology makes it possible to replace one person’s face with another’s, resulting in highly interesting and realistic montages. We recently told you about the case of youtuber stryder HD, who used this technique to show what Keanu Reeves would look like in the next movie of Ghost of tsushima. Now, this fan wanted to take the popular actor Chris Pratt to the latest game of the Guardians of the Galaxy.

As you know, Chris Pratt is in charge of playing Star-Lord in the movies of Guardians of the Galaxy of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, so it is normal for new fans of the franchise to associate the character with the actor.

With the above in mind, stryder HD used deepfake technology to bring the Star-Lord version of the game to bear the face of Chris Pratt. Once again, the results are impressive and the actor does not clash in the scenes and after a while it really seems that he is the one who brings the character to life.

We do not tell you more, you can see the video below:

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy will expand its narrative with a novel

The new adventure of the Guardians of the Galaxy it will have a strong narrative focus and focus on a single player experience. Eidos Montreal, the studio responsible for the project, stated that this decision was made as a result of the harsh criticism it received Marvel’s avengers at the time.

For this reason, the study paid special attention to the narrative arc of Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy. Fortunately, fans will be able to explore more about the game’s universe in an upcoming novel that will serve as a prequel.

But tell us, would you like to see Chris Pratt in the video game officially? Let us read you in the comments.

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy It will be available for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X | S and PC starting next October 26. You can find more news about this project by clicking here.

