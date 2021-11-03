Chris Hemsworth’s arms reach a new level in his latest photo

Chris Hemsworth He has already said goodbye to the filming of ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ but that does not mean that he has lowered his guard when it comes to high intensity training. After spending a very familiar Halloween, with a costume party included, the well-known actor who is Thor in the MCU has published a photo in which it is evident that his arms are stronger than ever.

“Fighting my way through jet lag thanks to @centrfitcon with a high intensity workout,” he writes next to the photo. In the publication he mentions Centr, his app to be able to exercise over the Internet.

The comments have not been long in coming and there are not a few who are amazed with the very strong arms that Chris wears in the image. Does the Australian actor have no limits? Will your muscles keep increasing?

A very familiar Halloween

Elsa Pataky and Chris Hemsworth They have surprised another year with their Halloween costumes. Unlike in other years, this time the couple did not choose matching costumes. The Spanish actress opted for a zombie nurse costume, all full of fake blood, and stunning pale makeup. For his part, Chris Hemsworth wore a surprising “Demogorgon” costume, the Alien that appears in the ‘Stranger Things’ series.

The three children of the couple, India Rose, Tristán and Sasha also attended the party and dressed up. They have all grown a lot and are almost unrecognizable in their costumes. India Rose decided to follow her mother’s theme, characterizing herself as a zombie doctor. The little brothers were wearing a one-piece jumpsuit that covered their faces in green, disguised neither more nor less than the Covid-19 virus. They all enjoyed the company of other friends, playing games and scaring the rest.

Surely you are interested in:

“A Super Light Meal”: Chris Hemsworth Kicks Off His Los Angeles Trip With A Thor-Worthy Feast