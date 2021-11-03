Chris Hemsworth has an unexpected replacement at Marvel

Despite the fact that they closed their cycle in 2019, The Avengers are still very important members of Marvel. Most of them said goodbye to the franchise with Endgame, but some are still very much in force and Chris Hemsworth It is one of them. The actor, who has played Thor for years, has yet to release a solo film which will arrive in 2022.

It will be July 8 next year when Chris Hemsworth Put yourself in Thor’s shoes again. Although, in what comes his film, Marvel is also in the process of producing other stories and one of them is Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. This film has a release date for May 5, 2023, but even so the studio has already confirmed the new cast members.

Among them is Will Poulter, the actor known for his role in We are the Miller. At first the fans did not agree with the choice of the MCU because, in Guardians of the Galaxy, will play Adam Warlock. This character is one of the most powerful superheroes in comics and the appearance of the British man did not match that of Stan Lee’s stories.

However, a few days ago some images of Poulter emerged from when he participated in the series Dopesick by Star Plus. In them he looked completely muscular and with a resounding physical change, leaving behind that childish appearance that fans remembered. In fact, these photographs earned him certain comparisons with Chris Hemsworth.

Hemsworth is one of Marvel’s most muscular and strongest actors, but now young actor Poulter has arrived to probably replace him. It should be noted that Thor: love and thunder It could be the last film of the interpreter in the franchise and, therefore, the studio could not be without its strong actor.