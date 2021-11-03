Chris Hemsworth feared Thor would disappear from Marvel

Chris Hemsworth feared that Thor was being eliminated from Marvel when he was not counted on to ‘Captain America: Civil War’.

feared that was being eliminated from when he was not counted on to Christian Bale and Chris Hemsworth risk their health: the error in the transformations of Batman and Thor

Chris Hemsworth celebrates 10 years of Thor (and the physical transformation speaks for itself)

A few days ago the publication of the book ‘The Story of Marvel Studios’. At, Chris Hemsworth reveals that he came to think at one point that Thor’s absence in the movie ‘Captain America: Civil War’ it meant he was “being removed” from the Marvel Cinematic Universe..

“I remember being on the ‘Age of Ultron’ press tour and everyone was talking about ‘Civil War’ (did you know Chris Evans didn’t want to play Captain America?). So I was wondering: what is ‘Civil War’? So I asked if they were doing a side project or something like that and they said no, that ‘Captain America: Civil War’ was next. So I asked if Iron Man would appear there and they told me that not only him, but Vision, Spider-Man and many more as well, ”confesses Chris Hemsworth in the book.

The actor even asked Marvel why he had not been summoned, to which the studio told him that Thor was “doing his thing”. He quickly thought “this is it. They’re kicking me out.” Although nothing is further from reality, since it has been seen that Thor is still an essential character in Marvel. Recall that Hemsworth will reprise his role as the Norse god in ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’, although without a definitive release date, and is getting stronger than ever with hard training.

