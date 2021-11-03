Chris Evans, Ryan Gosling and Regé-Jean Page in a movie for Netflix | News from Mexico

USA.– The new Netflix movie tells the story of a former agent played by Ryan Gosling, who is “Gray Man” and has the purpose of ending the life of Lloyd Hanson who is played by Chris Evans and who also seeks to do the same to he.

“The Gray Man” is based on the novel of the same name, written by Mark Greaney, an American novelist who, after writing this novel, became so successful that he landed a publicist and became a full-time writer. .

Several series have come out of his novel, “On Target” from 2010, “Ballistic” from 2011, “Dead Eye” from 2013, “Back Blast” from 2016, “Gunmetal Gray” from 2017, “Agent in Place” from 2018, “Mission Critical” in 2019 and finally, “One Minute Out” from last year. That is why it is estimated that the film will be a great success, because not only is the novel good, but it also has an excellent cast.

RYAN GOSLING

His success began at Disney and he has participated in many films, but without a doubt, the greatest recognition he has obtained has been in the film “La La Land” with Emma Stone, where he demonstrated better than ever his unmatched talent for acting. , like to sing. In addition to singing and acting, he has also directed and produced films.

CHRIS EVANS

There is no movie where Chris appears that is not successful and he has proven it over and over again, from the “Fantastic Four” to the entire “Marvel Cinematic Universe” where he obtained great international recognition with his role as “Captain. America”; However, his life was not always planned that way, because his dream was to work for Disney as an animator or painter, since from a very young age his mother taught him to control his anxiety in this way.

RAGÉ-JEAN PAGE

He is in the prime of his acting career with his recent role on the Netflix series “Bridgerton,” in which he plays Simon Basset. Although it has also appeared in large productions such as “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows”, however, only in small roles. “The Gray Man” would be his second biggest role in his career and there is no doubt that he will do very well.

The direction of “The Gray Man” is in charge of the Russo Brothers, directors, producers, screenwriters, actors and editors known worldwide for the success of their Marvel films, mainly in “Avengers” and “Captain America”.

The film will also feature Ana de Armas, Jessica Henwick, Wagner Moura, Dhanush, Billy Bob Thornton, Alfre Woodard and Julia Butters. It will be available on the platform and has been said to be the most expensive movie Netflix has produced so far, costing more than $ 200 million.