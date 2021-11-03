Chivas ends the month of October with few interactions on Facebook

The rojiblanco team has not yet secured their ticket to the reclassification of the Apertura 2021 of the Liga MX.

Poor performance in this Opening 2021 plus institutional instability are charging their bills. Chivas de Guadalajara It is ceasing to be one of the sports teams on the continent that gathers the fewest fans on its social networks. The data for the month of October reflect this with a fall in relation to other sets of the MX League.

According to the statistics of Sports & Finance, account specialized in measuring traffic and user interactions of each sports institution at the regional level, Chivas was located in the month of October in rung number 15 of the sports teams in America with the most interaction on Facebook.

Always and according to these data, 720 thousand users gathered at the fan-page of the Flock during the tenth month of the year. This list, which only reflects soccer teams, shows how four local football institutions are positioned above the rojiblancos within the first 20 listed.

América, Cruz Azul, Tigres UANL Femenil and Rayados de Monterrey they are the groups that are ahead of Chivas in terms of interactions on Facebook. Americanists are third in total with 2 million 33 thousand interactions throughout the month; while the cement manufacturers are fifth with 1 million 24 thousand.

River plate It is the first in this count with 3 million 24 thousand interactions; followed by the Flamengo, who is just one of many Brazilian teams that appear in the top 20. On a positive note, Chivas is ahead of historical institutions of the stature of Boca Juniors or Atlético Nacional, However, these data are a wake-up call for some rojiblancos who are required by their fans to improve.