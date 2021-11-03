Chivas does not want anything with Chofis López

Javier Lopez accumulates 12 annotations and three assists with the San Jose Earthquakes in a dream season for the young Mexican soccer player. The one that was a ‘diamond in the rough’ of Chivas de Guadalajara He is having a “rebirth” as a player after the extra-sports problems that put an end to his time at the Flock.

From Chivas they do not forget the problems of indiscipline of the ‘Chofis’ and there seems to be no going back in their idea of ​​getting rid of the midfielder. And it is that despite the fact that the relations between club and player reached a point of no return, It was expected that with this “new face” of López from the rojiblancas offices they would give their arm to twist and accept a return of the footballer when his assignment with the troop he leads ends Matías Almeyda in the MLS.

However, and according to information published by ESPN this Tuesday, November 2, from the Flock they do not want to know anything about the Chofis and are waiting for a call from San José to know their intentions with the Mexican. “San José has a hand and has two options at the table: The first is to pay the footballer’s token and keep him permanently; the second is to extend the loan until June 2022.”, you can read part of the information.

Regardless of which of the two paths the MLS team follows, the truth is that from Chivas they want to make money with a footballer who has revalued in this new stage. Like JJ Macias, López is one of the rojiblancos elements on which they hope to obtain greater economic profit in the future.

“In the event that the Californian squad does not pay Chivas, the herd management will seek to accommodate him and will put him on the market, as They see in it an important asset to negotiate and to find money That allows them to carry out future negotiations to acquire reinforcements or seek an attractive exchange. “, explained in the text.