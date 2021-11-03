Chicharito seeks to surpass his best number of goals in a season

Javier Hernandez regained his scoring nose in 2021 and has been a nightmare for rivals in the MLS. The tapatío accumulates 15 goals, with which he lives his second best streak as a scorer and is approaching its best figure in recent years, when he did 17 in the 2015-2016 season with the Bayer Leverkusen.

After four difficult years, where he did not do well and scored less than 10 goals, CH14 was renewed in every way and his second season with him Los Angeles Galaxy it has been the one of his return. There are 15 annotations in 19 duels of the current tournament, and they could be more, since he has a regular phase game in MLS left.

Overcome adversity

It should be remembered that Hernández missed 12 consecutive games with a calf muscle injury, plus one in which it was not considered, so the scoring quota could have been higher.

Javier improved his numbers too muchHe even left behind what he did at Manchester United where in his best season, 2010-2011, he scored 13 goals. He also added 2 years of 10 annotations, in 2011-2012 and 2012-2013, in the next he made 4.

With the Real Madrid he got 7 goals in the year he was merengue and later came to the Bundesliga with Leverkusen. There, in its first season scored 17 goals in 28 games, what has been his best record since leaving Chivas in 2010.

In his second year in Germany he was left with 11 goals and then came his debacle, since in 3 seasons with West Ham he reached 8 as his best number of annotations, which he achieved in 2017-2018; In 2018-2019 he got 7 and for 2019-2020 he only scored one goal before going to Sevilla where he also only moved the opposing nets once.

By 2020 he came to MLS with the Galaxy and in his first season he scored a couple of goals. It should be noted that in that first campaign, the Mexican arrived with high expectations at the Los Angeles team after the departure of Swede Zlatan Ibrahimovic. Given the low productivity and the extra-court problems, Hernández was harshly pointed out by the fans.

Nevertheless, It was in this 2021 when it was released and the Guadalajara is the seventh scorer in MLS, and is close to the leader Valentín Castellanos, of New York City FC, who has 18 targets.

Hernández Balcázar could improve his numbers if in the last day of the MLS regular phase he scores Minnesota, duel that will be played on November 7 at the Dignity Health Sports Park in Los Angeles, California.

Scorer ignored

Still with his second best year as a scorer, Hernández does not appear in the orbit of the Mexican National Teambecause the technician Gerardo Martino decided to delete it from the calls for personal and individual demands over the interests of the group.

“Javier was considered by the coach (Gerardo Martino), that’s why he was called and that’s why he played. During that period there were a series of internal things that it was decided to keep them, for which the coach has decided not to summon him and in that sense We have talked about it repeatedly, whatever Tata decides has all the support. That is a good example of what happens inside is resolved internally, but you have to see for the good of the group, “he said. Yon de Luisa, president of the FMF to Telemundo.