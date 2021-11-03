“Chicalote” or “Cardo Santo” pure medicine and help for your garden, get to know it

This misnamed “weed” with wide distribution in Mexico, whose scientific name is Argemone munitaIt has many medicinal properties and is of great help for the garden.

“Munita” means “armed”, referring to the many long thorns. This herb is a species of prickly poppy known by the common names of flat prickly poppy, chicalote, or holy thistle.

The chicalote carries its flowers on erect and thorny stems that can exceed a meter in height. Its sap is yellow.

It thrives in semi-warm, semi-dry and temperate climates, growing on abandoned farmland, in agricultural areas or on the roadsides.

Medicinal uses of Chicalote

The root is used, as a poultice, to relieve lung pain. While for the cough a tea prepared with the flowers is taken, as a purgative, the seeds are boiled.

It is also reported useful in the treatment of bile, inflammation, spasms, infections and hemorrhages and healing and other ailments.

Researchers have already tested the plant compounds on four cancer cell lines, and they hope to soon be able to study their effect on a wider variety of tumors.

Uses of Chicalote in the Huerta

In the huerti it is used as an insecticide, repellent, fertilizer and pollinator attractor. We will tell you about it in the following video. Pay attention to minute 4:11, you will find all the preparations to use the Chicalote in your garden.

