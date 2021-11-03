Checo Pérez says goodbye to the Show Run with the cute little sky and mariachi dress

Sergio ‘Checo’ Pérez said goodbye to the event Red Bull Show Run as what is being for the Mexican fans, a true hero. The Mexican driver gave up his fourth and last outing in his car to stand up to greet all the fans present, wrapped in a flag of Mexico and accompanied by the cute sky.

After his tour, he dedicated a few words to those present, where he made the public vibrate. “Thank you so much everyone. We all deserved it so much. After everything that has happened. Today is a day to celebrate and to raise our country. It’s amazing, I have no words. We are going to make history. Long live Mexico!”.

Another of the surprises that the Mexican pilot announced, Sergio “Checo” Pérez in the event of Red Bull Show Run It was the Mexican costume that he will wear in the Grand Prix of Mexico. The Aztec driver said goodbye to the event with the outfit he will wear in Sunday’s race. Pérez accepted that he asked his team for something special for this Big prize in your country, which will be a mariachi-style costume.