Checo Pérez and his classifications in the GP of Mexico; a factor to consider

Checo Pérez seeks to be the first Mexican to get on the podium at the Mexican GP and there is an important factor to consider: qualification

This weekend the Grand Prix of Mexico City with high expectations. Not only for the two years of absence due to the pandemic of COVID-19 which caused the cancellation of races, mainly due to the high chances that Checo Pérez will get on the podium with the Red bull at home.

However, there is one factor to consider that can complicate your weekend at the Hermanos Rodríguez Racetrack: the qualifying day.

Checo Pérez is not known for being quick on one lap. That can be a problem in his claims to the podium in Mexico. Getty

Indeed, Czech Pérez He is not known in the paddock for setting the best times on a single lap, mainly when racing in Mexico. The man from Guadalajara has only advanced to Q3 twice and lagged behind three times in Q2: 9th. in 2015; 12th. in 2016; 10th. in 2017; 13th. in 2018; and 11th. in 2019.

Also, this factor has been the Achilles Heel of Czech Pérez throughout the year. Only seven times was he within the top 5 in the 17 classifications that have been contested this season. His best results on Saturdays were a second in Imola, third in Austria and another third in the United States.

In addition, his direct rivals for pole: Valtteri Bottas, Lewis Hamilton and his same partner Max verstappen, have always been ahead in Mexico with respect to the starting position of Checo Pérez – the closest was in 2015, when with Toro Rosso Verstappen started 8th and Pérez 9th-.

But not all are negative points for Checo Pérez in Mexico. In fact, he has managed to come back and finish in the points area in all editions, except for 2018, which he abandoned due to brake problems.



If Checo Pérez wants to be the first Mexican to get on the podium in the Grand Prix of MexicoHe will need a good Saturday to start as high as possible on the starting grid.

He is currently fourth in the drivers’ world championship with 150 points after unseating Lando Norris at the last grand prix. The man from Guadalajara will seek to bathe in sparkling wine at home and close the gap with Valtteri Bottas, who is third in the championship with 185 points.

With information from Sebastán Aceves.