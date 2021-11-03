Checo Pérez accepts that he was lost with his team during some F1 races

Upon returning from the Formula 1 summer break, Sergio Pérez and his Red Bull team fell into a slump, which the Mexican driver accepted, which was a moment where they were “lost”, but it is over and he is looking forward to the five races remaining on the schedule close strong.

In the press conference that Checo gave on the outskirts of the Carso Group, at the foot of the Soumaya Museum, he recognized that the adaptation was a complex process, but that they were also trying to find some solutions in the tuning of the RB16B car, which were not they were realized.

“We got lost a bit in the middle of the season looking for changes that we couldn’t get, but now we have a good base and a good rhythm to finish well in the last races,” said the 31-year-old from Jalisco.

Follow the action of Formula 1 with races and live qualifying and practice sessions on ESPN Deportes and the ESPN family of channels. Grand Prix of Mexico Friday, November 5

• Practice 1: 1:30 pm ET | Practice 2: 5 pm ET Saturday november 6

• Practice 3: 1 pm ET | Qualification: 4 pm ET Sunday, November 7

• Race: 2 pm ET (coverage from 1 pm ET)

After the Austrian Grand Prix, there were three weeks of vacation for F1 and when he returned from them there were four GP’s where Checo struggled a lot in qualifying, race pace at times and a significant dose of bad luck.

Starting in Monza, then Russia, Turkey and the United States, Pérez has taken a rising moment in performance and results by spinning podiums in Istanbul and Austin, but especially on the Texas circuit he looked strong in every session.

This suggests that the “set up” of car 11 is on the road, but he also recalled that the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez, where the Grand Prix will be held on November 7, is very demanding for cars due to the height of Mexico City, that disrupts all aerodynamic, load, engine power and even tire use elements.



“(The AHR) is very demanding, it has an downforce like Monaco but it works as if it were Monza (because of the thin air) … (therefore) it is demanding on the brakes, with a first corner after a straight very long … it is not easy to get well in a race here “, summed up Checo the challenges faced by the Magdalena Mixiuhca track.

Checo Pérez defined his time at Red Bull as a process a very different team from what he knew and trusts that his work for the development of the 2022 car will be a great contribution and therefore will be a great asset for the team.

“Everyone is going to start from scratch and that will be very good for me, because I can offer a lot to the team, I will be very important for my team in the coming years,” he said, in addition to believing that the distances between Teams will reopen not like now where competitiveness is very high, in fact the strongest he has seen in his Formula 1 career.