Check out Kylie Jenner’s quirky car collection

If there is something that characterizes the Kardashian sisters, it is their luxurious and extravagant tastes, and the smallest of clan, Kylie jenner, is not the exception, because in addition to makeup, bags and designer clothes, the influencer enjoys owning cars taken from the dreams of speed lovers. Here we share them all!

In addition to her makeup empire, more than 270 million followers and her recently launched brand of bikinis and baby products, the businesswoman has another great love: cars. In several interviews, the 24-year-old has not been shy about sharing her taste for speed and owning cars that are one-of-a-kind or limited models.

Some of them are even personalized with your name and specific interior or exterior designs. His favorite brands are Mercedes Benz, Ferrari, Rolls Royce, Lamborghini and Land Rover, stamps owned by several cars and trucks.

It is just this last brand that Kylie Jenner is very fond of and holds a special place in her heart, because Kylie’s first car was the Range Rover Autobiography, the first asset that she was able to finance with her work as a businesswoman in the world of makeup.

Another of his favorite cars is the Lamborghini Aventador Roadster SV, the one that was bought after its break with rapper tyga And thanks to its bright orange color, it draws attention to wherever the reality star goes in Los Angeles.

However, this model was overshadowed by the gift he received from Travis Scott, after the birth of his daughter Stormi. It was about a Ferrari LaFerrari, limited edition black for almost 1.4 million dollars.

Despite its already large collection, the famous one has decided to enhance it with the occasional piece that adds color to its options. Blue and orange trucks and even a bicolor Lamborghini are among the prized objects of the influencer with more than 279 million followers on Instagram.

Here we share other of them:

