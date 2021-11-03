Cardi B buys a house in New York

The famous American rapper of Dominican origin Cardi B showed this Tuesday the new house that she bought with her husband Offset in New York City, United States.

The artist showed her followers, through her Instagram account, her new home and said that she works hard to make her children comfortable wherever they go.

“These days I don’t live in one place, I am everywhere, because of my work. One thing was for sure, I needed a home in my hometown of New York! I am so proud of myself. I work hard so that my children feel comfortable wherever they are, regardless of work, ”said Cardi B.