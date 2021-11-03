Canelo Álvarez’s wife reveals strong boxer’s illness; Are you serious?

By
Hasan Sheikh
-
0
32

One of the most important athletes in recent times in Mexico is Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez from Guadalajara, the Aztec fighter has shown his power and talent in the ring, but he has more facets, one of them is that of a businessman.

On your arrival in Las Vegas, Canelo Álvarez wore a luxurious pajamas from the Italian brand Dolce & Gabbana, consisting of a shirt worth close to 25 thousand pesos and a pair of 31 thousand pesos pants; both in a blue animal print pattern.

.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here