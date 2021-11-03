Canelo Álvarez’s wife reveals strong boxer’s illness; Are you serious?

One of the most important athletes in recent times in Mexico is Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez from Guadalajara, the Aztec fighter has shown his power and talent in the ring, but he has more facets, one of them is that of a businessman.

On your arrival in Las Vegas, Canelo Álvarez wore a luxurious pajamas from the Italian brand Dolce & Gabbana, consisting of a shirt worth close to 25 thousand pesos and a pair of 31 thousand pesos pants; both in a blue animal print pattern.

However, the followers of the fighter born in Guadalajara, Jalisco, expressed their concern about the fight after Fernanda Gómez, the athlete’s wife, shared some photographs showing the poor health of his partner.

Canelo Álvarez and his strange illness

Everything was going well towards the shovel on November 6, boxing fans expressed their concern after Fernanda Gómez shared an image in which she showed that Canelo Álvarez, her husband, is not living his best moment of health.

In the photos, Internet users noticed that the champion in the super middleweight category has something strange about his lip; several assured that it is an infection by herpes labialis.

Canelo Alvarez will face Caleb Plant this Saturday, November 6 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena for the belt of the International Boxing Federation, which is the only belt that the Mexican boxer is missing from his record.

