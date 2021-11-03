Camila Cabello sings Christmas to the rhythm of mariachi

Singer Camila Cabello gets in tune for the end of the year festive season and premiered on Amazon Music the Christmas song “I’ll Be Home for Christmas”, which has been given a Mexican stamp thanks to the sound of mariachis, reported this Wednesday the musical platform.

“I have traveled a lot since I started working at 15, so I chose to record this Amazon Original song because I had always wanted to be home in Miami with my family for Christmas,” the Cuban-American, whose father was born in Mexico, said in a statement. .

“It is truly special and very sacred,” he added about integrating Christmas playlists at “a magical time of year.”

The music platform announced today the publication of original songs and versions of Christmas classics, within its Amazon Original series, which also include “Carta Navideña”, by the Panamanian Sech, as well as a version of “Last Christmas”, by the Mexican trio of pop-rock Reik.

Marcos Witt and his daughter Elena Witt-Guerra write a version in “Spanglish” of “Noche de Paz (Silent Night) / Santa la Noche (O Holy Night)”, while the Spanish band La Oreja de Van Gogh joins this series of new releases with a version of “Blanca Navidad”.

The platform highlights the participation from Mexico of the singers María León, Paty Cantú and María José for a new interpretation of the imperishable “All I Want for Christmas Is You”, by the American Mariah Carey, which will be released on November 19.

Amazon Music has also produced a series of Christmas spirit-infused playlists featuring artists from different decades, including “Fluent Holidays,” aimed at “fans who move fluently across cultures, with Christmas tunes in English. , Spanish and bilingual ”.

The list includes the new Amazon Original songs, as well as songs by Sebastián Yatra and Katy Perry, among others.

Ryan Redington, vice president of music industry at Amazon Music, highlighted that the new Amazon Original songs, which also include songs by Summer Walker, George Ezra and Dan + Shay, “present a contemporary take on favorite family songs.” .

“In fact, in the last three years, the 25 Amazon Original songs (released on the occasion) of the most popular holidays, by artists like Katy Perry, John Legend and Justin Bieber, have surpassed 750 million reproductions worldwide” he added.