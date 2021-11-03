Camila Cabello dresses as a catrina with Shawn Mendes

Camila Cabello celebrates November 2 with a beautiful costume | Instagram

The famous singer Shawn mendes He and his girlfriend Camila Cabello lived an authentic experience of the Day of the Dead during their stay in Mexico, where they have had some extremely memorable days that they have enjoyed so much.

The truth is that Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello are one of the favorite couples in show business and their followers are increasingly fascinated by them.

In addition, something that has always given tenderness is the way they dress to complement each other and in fact, such was the case at the Met Gala where both of them combine their outfit is to go with a version of Sonny and Cher.

And now they have done it again, however they combined their costumes in honor of the Day of the Dead, a celebration that takes place this November 2 in Mexico.

Everything seems to indicate that the singer of Stitches seems to have arrived at the house of Camila Cabello’s family, to adopt all the traditions related to these festivities.

In fact, the singer has been in Mexico for a few days, and was also captured in Oaxaca with the Cabello family.

The singer shared through his official Instagram account some photographs of the Mexican tradition, from the papel picado for the altars, to the characterization, since we saw him dressed as a mariachi catrín, while Camila had a characterization in the Frida style Kahlo.

Happy Death Day, ”Shawn wrote in the post.

As expected, the comments from the admirers of both singers did not wait, since both even appeared dancing the syrup from Guadalajara.

Undoubtedly, the Latino and Mexican community began to comment on good messages after sharing the festivities of the day of the dead.

In addition, this Saturday the singer shared on her Instagram account part of her experience in Mexico, which served to celebrate the birthday of her father, Alejandro Cabello, which was the main reason why they took this trip.

This is how Camila and her family took advantage of the proximity of the Day of the Dead in Mexico and took a walk through different tourist areas of Oaxaca, a state that usually surprises with its landscapes, its food and the beauty of its architecture.