Cameron Diaz explains why he retired from the cinema: “I wanted a job that I could do from home” | People

Playing Surgeon Mary, in the comedy Something happens with Mary, or rivaling Julia Roberts for the same boy in My best friend’s Wedding. Cameron Diaz was one of the undisputed faces of Hollywood in the nineties and early two thousand, but his presence was gradually diluted until confirming his retirement from the big screen in 2018 – “I’m semi-retired,” he said – and ratifying it in 2021 after her recent motherhood. A break that seems definitive and that he saw necessary to take control of his life and be the owner of his time, as he has confessed in an interview on the Hart to Heart program. “I wanted to make my life more manageable for myself. My daily routine is what I can handle and do by myself ”.

It was when she turned 40 when the actress, about to celebrate 49 at the end of this month, realized that she needed a change, assuring that then “there were many experiences that she had not lived and aspects that she did not handle.” The pace of a demanding and dizzying professional career – only between 1994 and 2004 she participated in 22 film productions – led her to put aside aspects of her life that are her priority today, such as her family. “Now I feel complete,” he confessed to the presenter, Kevin Hart. “I found my husband, we started to start a family… all those things that I haven’t had time for before. Not only not having time, but the space to make decisions. The right decisions to have that. Married to musician Benjamin Madden since 2015, the interpreter was the mother of a girl, Raddix Madden, barely a year and a half ago, of whom no images have transpired and whom Diaz wants to protect from public exposure: “People know who I am I, but I want her to have autonomy ”.

In the talk show in which Diaz has appeared, the conversation always revolves around a glass of wine and, on this occasion, it was the actress herself who provided a bottle of Avaline red, the brand that she herself has put on. launched together with the businesswoman Katherine Power and who claims to produce wines “in a transparent way, full of natural goodness, without unnecessary extras”. “I decided I wanted a job that I could do from home,” he explained to the presenter. Last year, the US company launched a white and a rosé made with organic grapes from the Penedès, according to what it said at the time. The vanguard, and whose bottles can be bought on-line at a price of 24 dollars, about 20 euros. In fact, just a month ago, the Californian celebrated the project’s first anniversary with a post on Instagram in which she can be seen touring vineyards and learning to work the land.

Despite the turn that his life has taken, Diaz does not hesitate to say that he loves to act and that he could “always do it” since sometimes he feels that he has “unlimited energy”, at the same time that he knows that he has “many great friends” and a lot of people who have “supported you for a long time.” During the conversation, lasting more than 30 minutes, the actress confesses that, although she ended up dedicating herself fully to it, she never thought about acting and that she began making advertisements as a model. Despite this, he starred in successful productions such as The mask, with Jim Carrey, and Charlie’s Angels; and has been nominated four times for the Golden Globes for titles such as How to be John Malkovich and Vanilla Sky. The last time he participated in a feature film was in 2014.

It is not the first time that Diaz alludes to the decision he made and his new life. Just a year ago, in August 2020, he was also sincere in space on-line In Goop Health: The Sessions, stating that he felt “peace” by withdrawing from Hollywood. More recently, last spring, he reaffirmed his decision, assuring that he would not be in front of the cameras again, since he “could not imagine” leaving his daughter to face 14-hour filming days. Of course, it also left open a door to a possible return to the cinema. “I will never say never about anything in life. Will I make a movie again? I don’t want to do it, but will I? I do not know”.