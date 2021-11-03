Cameron Díaz explained (again) why she left the cinema: “Now I feel complete” – Tvshow – 08/19/2021

Exclusive content The note you are trying to access is exclusively for subscribers Subscribe me Know our plans

“I’m semi-retired,” she had said Cameron Diaz in 2018, and thus confirmed a decision already taken: he had moved away from the cinema after many years of work and, for now, with a fairly definitive projection.

After being a mother recently, the situation of the protagonist of Crazy about mary or The sweetest thing He spoke again of this change in his life. Interviewed by fellow actor Kevin Hart on his show Hart to Heart, stated, “I wanted to make my life more manageable for myself. My daily routine is what I can handle and do for myself.”

The blonde, owner of one of the most famous smiles in Hollywood, made 22 films between 1994 and 2004 and established herself as one of the favorite faces of romantic comedy. That bustle forced her to put her family aside, something that she wanted to change and for which she decided to put a stop to work.

“Now I feel complete”He told Hart. “I found my husband, we started to start a family… All those things that I haven’t had time for before. Not only not having time, but the space to make decisions. The right decisions to have that.

Cameron Diaz she married Benjamin Madden in 2015, with whom she has a daughter named Raddix, whom she has not yet shown publicly. Now he spends a lot of time in the kitchen, as can be seen on his Instagram account, and he also has a wine brand that he constantly promotes. The project is now over a year old and is going from strength to strength.

Although settled as a businesswoman, the actress said she has always loved acting and feels she could always do it, regardless of whether she has chosen another path. Last year, in fact, he told the Goop site: “I will never say never about anything in my life. Will I ever make a movie again? I don’t want to do it, but will I? I don’t know.”

The last film that Diaz starred in was Annie, 2014, a musical comedy produced by Jay Z and Will Smith. That same year they also launched Women on the attack! and Our banned video.