Cameron Diaz enjoys retirement

Recently, on a day of leisure, I had the opportunity to watch the tape The holiday on Netflix (highly recommended, by the way). The cast is made up of Jude Law, Kate Winslet, Jack Black and Cameron Diaz. Despite being a romantic comedy, I think it is one of the most outstanding and endearing performances of Cameron Diaz.

It was precisely by watching this tape that I remembered the existence of Diaz who decided to retire from the artistic medium in 2018, although he considered it a semi-retirement but in reality since 2014 he has not carried out any project.

Cameron Michelle Diaz was born on August 30, 1972, she is turning 49 years old on this day. Throughout his career he has achieved great professional and box office successes. The Mask (his debut), My Best Friend’s Wedding, Charlie’s Angels, Annie, The Green Hornet, Crazy About Mary and Gangs of New York, among many others.

Her career has been rewarded with four Golden Globe nominations and in 2013 she was considered the highest paid actress in Hollywood.

She was born in San Diego, California but her father is of Cuban descent. Cameron has an older sister named Chimene.

When she was 15 years old, she began her professional modeling career by signing a contract with one of the most important firms: Elite Model Management. With this company he went to work in Japan, when he was 17 he returned to the United States.

As a model, she did several worldwide campaigns for brands such as Levi’s and Calvin Klein, as well as several magazine covers.

Acting attracted her attention since she was little but she had the opportunity to try it out in a short film she made in 1992 entitled She’s No Angel. His first opportunity would come in 1994 with The Mask opposite Jim Carrey, the film would be a resounding success at the box office and his performance would attract the attention of the whole world.

In reference to her retirement, she commented that she did it to regain control of her life and dedicate time to it and not to her work.

Today she is enjoying her marriage to the musician in Madden with whom she has a daughter named Raddix.

Cameron has spoken about how important it is to her to protect her daughter’s privacy and does not want to expose her publicly so there are no photographs of her.

He recently partnered with businesswoman Katharine Power and they launched a wine brand called Avaline.