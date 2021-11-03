Caleb Plant reignited the battle against Canelo Álvarez with an insult

Caleb Plant insulted Canelo Álvarez days after facing him in the ring in Las Vegas, Nevada (Photo: Ronald Martínez / AFP)

One of the most anticipated fights of the year for boxing fans is a few days away. Saul Canelo Álvarez and Caleb Plant will battle for the undisputed 168-pound championship in Las Vegas, Nevada. Although sports pride is at stake, as well as historic achievement in the division, the protagonists have taken it upon themselves to take rivalry to the personal level. In fact, the American fighter he insulted the tapatío again with a phrase that caused the altercation during his first confrontation.

During an interview conducted by the YouTube channel Social Boxing, the holder of the super middleweight title endorsed by the International Boxing Federation (IBF) was questioned about his impressions ahead of the fight and they asked him what would be the message he would send to his rival. In that sense, alluding to the controversial phrase that bothered Canelo during the first confrontation, he assured that it would be “F * ck you moterf * cker”.

And it is that in September 2021, when the boxers saw each other for the first time in Los Angeles, California, staged a hostile scene. After exchanging a few words face to face, the Mexican reacted and he pushed his adversary by the shoulders. Plant faced him again and slapped a slap that could be dodged by Canelo, who was not satisfied and hit his face. The impact caused an injury to Caleb Plant’s cheekbone.

Caleb Plant designed a shirt to challenge Álvarez (Photo: Instagram / @ calebplant)

Moments later, during the appearance of Canelo before the media, he assured that the reason for his discontent was an insult from Plant towards his mother, because he mentioned the same phrase that he reiterated on the most recent occasion. Even in his verified Twitter account he published the video of the altercation, although in the description of the material he warned his opponent that “Don’t talk about my mom.”

Although the version that the Mexican gave on the scene caused a stir, his opponent denied the facts. He even alluded to the death of his mother, which was caused by the shots he received from a policeman’s gun in the United States, to deny that he mentioned anything about his mother. However, days later he began to use the same phrase to make his adversary uncomfortable.

The attitudes of Sweet Hands Plant have been interpreted by some experts as provocations and a mental game in which he seeks to introduce Canelo Alvarez. However, in his most recent statements he assured that “I’m not playing mind games, I say everything I want to say and of everything I have said I have made a backup copy, so on November 6 I plan to do the same ”.

Canelo Álvarez is one belt away from becoming the first Mexican to win all the titles in his category (Photo: Ed Mulholland / Matchroom / EFE)

For his part, after the insults he and Eddy Reynoso have received from his opponent, the boxer from Guadalajara assured that the Lawsuit they’ll hold became personal. “I think so (I have bad blood against Caleb Plant), I have never been involved in anything like this in my career. I think it is more personal than ever. It’s something new for me, ”he declared in October 2021.

Given this, despite the relevance it will have in his career, the American denied that it has become a personal matter for him. “No fight is personal to me. It’s just a job for me or just a career. I mean, this is my life and it has been for a long time, “he assured the cameras of the aforementioned medium.

On November 6, the super middleweight division will meet the first undisputed champion in its history. Canelo Álvarez will bet on the World Boxing Council (CMB), World Boxing Association (AMB), World Boxing Organization (OMB) and the magazine The Ring. Should Plant be stripped of the title of the FIBHe will also become the first Mexican-born fighter to have won all the titles in his category.

