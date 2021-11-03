Britney Spears’ lawyer demands that her father admit to spying on his daughter even in her bedroom

Mathew Rosengart says it was only for reasons of self-interest that Jamie Spears agreed to end a guardianship that lasted 13 years and involved the use of recording and listening devices.

The lawyer of the American singer Britney Spears seeks to get the star’s father, Jamie Spears, to recognize that for years spied to his famous daughter through devices placed in her room. Furthermore, it maintains that the parent only terminated his 13-year guardianship for reasons of self-interest.

In his indictment, Mathew Rosengart presented legal documents and demanded from the father “all documents and communications related to any recording or listening device in Britney Jean Spears’ home or bedroom, including all documents and communications related to the decision to place such devices and records of any such recording. “

In her plea, cited by TMZ, the singer’s legal defender also requested that she be given “all documents and communications related to electronic surveillance, monitoring, cloning or recording of Britney Jean Spears’ personal phone activity. , including but not limited to surveillance, monitoring, cloning, iCloud mirroring, or recording of calls, emails, text messages, Internet browser usage or history, and use of social media or direct messages on the social networks”.

In addition, Rosengart expressed doubts about the motive that led Jamie Spears to make his sudden decision to give up custody that gave him control over his daughter’s finances and daily life for more than a decade.

“Currently, it does not matter if Mr. Spears’ decline was motivated by the desire to strengthen your reputation, prevent the court from dismissing him or respond to the exceptional discovery that was presented to him in August, “said the lawyer.