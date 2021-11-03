Britney Spears guardianship case takes unexpected turn

In case of Britney Spears It took a new turn, as Jamie Spears could be trying to flee from American justice by resigning the guardianship of his daughter, said the lawyer for the ‘Princess of Pop’, Mathew Rosengart.

According to TMZ, the singer’s father fears that he will be charged for crimes he committed against his own daughter. The crime would be illegal surveillance that would have carried out the interpreter of ‘Toxic’.

Apparently Jamie would have made a 24 hour monitoring on Britney’s phone, cloning her iCloud account, recording her phone calls, social media, messages, and more.

Britney Spears wants justice

If such vigilance is demonstrated, Jamie could have a legal problem related to the privacy violation Of the singer.

According to Britney’s lawyer, the reason why Spears wanted to leave her daughter’s guardianship is not only based on the public scrutiny that was carried out against him, but because of the fear that the abuses will be known. performed against his daughter.

