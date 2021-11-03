BRANGELINA 2021: Angelina Jolie’s battle left Brad Pitt with ‘a huge cloud on his shoulders’

By
Sonia Gupta
-
0
27

Angelina Jolie has left Brad Pitt supposedly with a “huge cloud hanging over him” while the ex-couple fight in court.

A source shared on US Weekly that the actor is trying to “be positive”. “Brad is working hard and staying as positive as he can be right now.”, It indicated. And it is known that for now, the actor does not see dating as “a priority” at this time.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here