BRANGELINA 2021: Angelina Jolie’s battle left Brad Pitt with ‘a huge cloud on his shoulders’

Angelina Jolie has left Brad Pitt supposedly with a “huge cloud hanging over him” while the ex-couple fight in court.

A source shared on US Weekly that the actor is trying to “be positive”. “Brad is working hard and staying as positive as he can be right now.”, It indicated. And it is known that for now, the actor does not see dating as “a priority” at this time.

“He’s just not mentally ready and he doesn’t know when he will be.”

The news comes after their lawyers filed a petition with the California Supreme Court to review the actor’s ongoing custody case with his ex-wife.

The new petition comes after the judge John ouderkirk, in an opinion, presented by three appellate judges, was disqualified from the custody case.

The petition argues that Ouderkirk’s disqualification “It effectively changed the constitutionally authorized temporary trial system in California.

Pitt contested the ruling that he gave to Angelina Jolie a great victory in the custody battle.

