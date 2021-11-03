Billie Eilish confesses that she cried listening to the Killers eg

Billie eilish together with his brother Finneas they confessed their admiration for The Killers.

Billie eilish is recognized by many in the world of music today, being one of the most influential voices today.

One of the personal moments that Billie Eilish remembers is her admiration for the renowned band The Killers, confessing to having cried listening to their songs.

Billie Eilish loves The Killers

Billie eilish together with his brother Finneas did not hesitate to show their admiration for The Killers, highlighting how they influenced its growth.

“The Killers is a band that we both see as one of our childhood favorites… especially ‘Hot Fuss’, as“ Mr. Brightside “is a very important song for us”, Finneas said.





Also, who gave a more personal detail was Billie Eilish, who did not hesitate to confess that she cried while listening to ‘Mr. Brightside ‘, while he was alone.

“There was. times when I would sit in the car and cry listening to “Mr. Brightside ”, although nothing in my life at that time was as the song posited. His music makes you feel heard, even if what you hear is not exactly how you feel, if that makes sense. I love The Killers ”, Eilish said.

Billie Eilish and her admiration for other bands

Let us remember that it is not the first time where Billie eilish shows his admiration for other bands, defining them as an inspiration throughout his career. Bands like Green Day, The Strokes, and My Chemical Romance were among the ones you’ve mentioned before. Billie Eilish not only offers compliments to her colleagues in the genre, but also receives them, Ringo Starr, the former Beatle, did not hesitate to highlight the singer as incredible, and define Eilish as a beautiful human being.

Billie eilish will be one of the stars in the virtual concert of iHeartRadio, ALTer EGO 2021, thus proving to be one of the most admired voices of the current generation.