Ben Affleck assumes us that he speaks Spanish to PERFECTION, will it be thanks to Jennifer Lopez?

Handsome, talented, and bilingual, is there anything you Ben affleck not good? We promise you that after listening to the handsome boyfriend of Jennifer Lopez speak Spanish perfectly, you will fall even more in love with him.

This last year the name of the actor who gives life to ‘Batman’, has become a great constant in our lives, since his reconciliation with his ex-fiancée has gone unnoticed. Just 17 years after being Hollywood’s spoiled couple, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez They have become the most admired couple of the moment, as they show us that the second parts can be good in love.

After seeing J.Lo and Ben together in everyday moments in their reconciliation, it was not until the middle of this year that the couple decided to make their first public appearances as a COUPLE. And thanks to the actor’s new film ‘The last duel’, we have had the opportunity to update our photo album with our favorite couple!

In the past Venice Film Festival, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck they surprised the world with their debut as a formal couple. No one could help but notice how in love and happy they felt after almost two decades apart.