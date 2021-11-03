Because they have OnlyFans, they prohibit mom from volunteering at her children’s school

A mother in Florida, United States, was not allowed to volunteer at her children’s school because she was the protagonist of an account on the OnlyFans adult platform; will sue for a million dollars.
The woman identified as Victoria Triece, enrolled his five- and ten-year-old children at Sand Lake Elementary School in Orange County.
At 30, the mother felt “judged and discriminated against” when she was informed that she could not volunteer at school, due to her “line of work”.
“I love spending time with my children and I have a great relationship with other parents and students”, Mom said.
The problems began when parents discovered his photographs on OnlyFans and complained to school authorities, reported LadBible, citing local sources.
The mother argued to the institution that she is not doing anything illegal.
“It affected a parent who went and paid to see my content but then sent the photos to the school so that I would not be allowed to be near the children”he explained.
Then, the mother prepares a lawsuit against the school for 1 million dollars in damages, in addition to demanding that she be reinstated as a volunteer.