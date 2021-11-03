Because they have OnlyFans, they prohibit mom from volunteering at her children’s school

A mother in Florida, United States, was not allowed to volunteer at her children’s school because she was the protagonist of an account on the OnlyFans adult platform; will sue for a million dollars.

The woman identified as Victoria Triece, enrolled his five- and ten-year-old children at Sand Lake Elementary School in Orange County.

At 30, the mother felt “judged and discriminated against” when she was informed that she could not volunteer at school, due to her “line of work”.

