Bearded woman becomes sensation by OnlyFans

The OnlyFans platform had an explosion that allowed many people to open their accounts and live off a type of adult entertainment (not all), but now a woman with a beard has become the sensation.

And it is that on the platform there is not only content of a sexual nature.

There are also exercise routines, cooking recipes, math classes or whatever you can imagine.

Thus, a woman with a beard has become the sensation of OnlyFans.

The beauty standards imposed in the world tell us that hair on women is not attractive.

But many of them defy those canons by growing underarm and leg hair and displaying it with pride.

But one tiktoker put a little twist on this and decided to grow a beard!

TikTok user @PeekabooPumpkin, 36, opened her OnlyFans account to show off her beard to her followers.

In his videos, he is seen stroking his beard, trimming it a bit or just playing with it, but he is happy.

She says it was a long process learning to love herself as she is and to live with her facial hair naturally.

‘You are single? I never dated a woman with a beard, but I would love to go out with you, ‘are the kind of comments they put on her.

The woman told her more than 67,000 followers that the cause of her beard is that she suffers from Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS).

PCOS causes women to have a hormonal imbalance that causes changes in the menstrual cycle, ovarian cysts and in some cases infertility, as well as acne and excessive hair on the abdomen and face.

“What makes you different makes you beautiful,” says the woman who does not feel sorry or ashamed of her physique.

She also does topless tarot reading and custom videos, both of which are at an additional cost.